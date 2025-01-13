Torrey Craig Injury: Will be re-evaluated in two weeks

Craig (lower leg) will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he continues to recover from his injury, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Craig has missed the last six games due to his lower leg injury, and it appears this injury is serious as the team is officially sidelining him for at least two more weeks. Craig has missed large portions of the season already due to various injuries, but in the nine games he did play for the Bulls, he averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks over 12.4 minutes.