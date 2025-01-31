NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 31

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at DET: Mavs on two-game win streak; Pistons on three-game slide

LAC at CHA: Clippers 7-3 in last 10 games; Hornets on two-game slide

CHI at TOR: Bulls 2-8 in last 10 games; Raptors on five-game win streak

DEN at PHI: Nuggets on three-game slide; 76ers on four-game win streak

MIL at SAS: Bucks 7-3 in last 10 games; Spurs on two-game slide

BOS at NOP: Celtics 6-4 in last 10 games; Pelicans on four-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Luka Doncic (calf), Dereck Lively (ankle): OUT

DET - Isaiah Stewart (suspension): OUT

LAC - Nicolas Batum (illness): OUT; Kris Dunn (knee): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (foot), Cody Martin (abdomen): OUT

CHI - Zach LaVine (personal), Torrey Craig (ankle): OUT

TOR - Gradey Dick (illness), Kelly Olynyk (calf), Immanuel Quickley (hip), Jamal Shead (illness): Questionable

PHI - Caleb Martin (hip), Andre Drummond (toe), Paul George (finger), Joel Embiid (knee), KJ Martin (foot): OUT

MIL - AJ Green (quadriceps): Questionable; Bobby Portis (personal): OUT

BOS - Sam Hauser (hip): Questionable

NOP - Zion Williamson (illness): Questionable; Jordan Hawkins (illness), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Daniel Theis (thumb): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,500) at 76ers

Murray racked up 33 points in his most recent outing, marking the third time he topped 30 in the last 10 games, including a 45-point effort on January 14. He is up for an ideal opportunity to stand out with a matchup against the 76ers, who are giving up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

James Harden, Clippers ($9,300) at Hornets

Harden is on a roll, averaging 22.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.3 steals across his last 10 appearances, including six games with more than 45 DK points. He faces a great chance to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Hornets, who are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,800) at Pelicans

Brown is averaging 20.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including six with more than 40 DK points and a high of 51.2. He is up for a good opportunity to fill the stat sheet against the Pelicans, who continue to deal with injury trouble, and who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,500) at Pelicans

Tatum is averaging 22.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 58.3. He should thrive against the Pelicans, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who also give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($7,500) at Hornets

Zubac has logged 20 points and 20 rebounds twice in his last 10 appearances and is averaging 15.9 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocks over that span. He should keep up the impressive numbers with a matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's 10th-most points and seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing centers, and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,500) at Spurs

Antetokounmpo poured in 39 points in his most recent outing, as he continues to dominate the competition, averaging 32.8 points, 13.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including five with more than 60 DK points. He is likely to shine while matched up across from Harrison Barnes, especially after he accumulated 58.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Spurs.

Mid-Range Money

Coby White, Bulls ($5,900) at Raptors

In what marked his first appearance after a four-game absence, White finished with 16 points on 6-for-15 shooting in the last game. He has a big opportunity to step up for his squad in the absence of Zach LaVine, and he should do well against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points and most free throws per game.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($6,900) at Hornets

Leonard looks to be building up to speed, averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 26.3 minutes per game over four appearances since his last absence. He racked up 47.5 DK points in the most recent outing and has a great chance to keep rolling with a matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

Value Picks

Bruce Brown, Raptors ($4,600) vs. Bulls

Brown is averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including four with more than 25 DK points. He should continue to stuff the stat sheet with his hustle and ability to contribute on both ends.

Ron Holland, Pistons ($3,000) vs. Mavericks

Holland is averaging 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 14.1 minutes per game over the last 10 games. He should pick up additional playing time in the absence of Isaiah Stewart and he could pad his stats against the Mavs, who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game to small forwards.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($4,400) at 76ers

Gordon is up for his second consecutive start, after eight appearances off the bench since returning from a two-week injury absence. He finished with 23.5 DK points in the last game and has a great chance to continue to build his rhythm with a matchup against a severely shorthanded Sixers squad.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.