Toumani Camara News: Balanced output Wednesday
Camara closed Wednesday's 119-100 victory over the Pelicans with 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 29 minutes.
Camara filled the box score for the Blazers on Wednesday, continuing to be a steady presence on the defensive side of the floor with a game-high three steals. Over his last 10 outings, Camara has averaged 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 threes in 33.0 minutes. The 24-year-old forward is a relatively low-end fantasy option in most formats, but Camara should remain entrenched into a spot in Portland's starting lineup in the future, especially as long as Matisse Thybulle (ankle) remains out of action.
