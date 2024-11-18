Trae Young News: Comes close to double-double

Young chipped in 29 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds and eight assists over 38 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Young recorded nine double-doubles over his first 11 outings this season, but he hasn't accomplished that feat in his last two appearances. That said, he remains highly productive and one of the best guards in The Association, regardless of the fantasy format you're playing. The star floor general is averaging 21.1 points, 10.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game since the beginning of November despite shooting just 38 percent from the floor in that span.