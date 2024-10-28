Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young News: Double-double streak stops Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Young logged 24 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound and eight assists over 37 minutes during Sunday's 128-104 loss to the Thunder.

The fact that this 24-point, eight-assist performance was Young's worst outing of the season shows how hot he's been to start the campaign. The star floor general has back-to-back favorable matchups against the Wizards on Monday and Wednesday, so he could be in line to extend his excellent start to the season, both in real life but also in fantasy, where he was one of the best guards over the first days of action.

