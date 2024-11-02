Trae Young News: Double-doubles once again

Young accumulated 25 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and 12 assists across 42 minutes during Friday's 123-115 loss to the Kings.

Young has been one of the best playmakers in the early stages of the NBA season, and the star floor general has recorded 10 or more assists in all but one of his six outings. Young has ben doing more than dish out assists, though, and he's also reached the 25-point mark four times in that stretch. This translates to Young being one of the best point guards in 2024-25, thanks to averages of 27.7 points and 11.7 dimes per game in six outings.