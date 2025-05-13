Fantasy Basketball
Trayce Jackson-Davis headshot

Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Muted performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 7:53am

Jackson-Davis ended Monday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals with five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes.

Making his second straight postseason start, Jackson-Davis again wasn't able to make much of an impact and saw another limited workload. Kevon Looney and Jonathan Kuminga both had standout performances off the bench, and with the Warriors facing a 3-1 deficit, rotation tweaks from coach Steve Kerr could be on the table.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
