NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 25

Slate Overview
BOS at TOR: Celtics on five-game win streak; Raptors 3-7 in last 10 games
CLE at ORL: Cavs on seven-game win streak; Magic 18-11 at home
SAS at NOP: Spurs on two-game slide; Pelicans 2-8 in last 10 games
MIL at HOU: Bucks on four-game win streak; Rockets 3-7 in last 10 games
PHX at MEM: Suns 2-8 in last 10 games; Grizzlies 21-6 at home
CHA at GSW: Hornets on three-game slide; Warriors on three-game win streak
DAL at LAL: Mavs 13-16 on road; Lakers 8-2 in last 10 games
Injuries to Monitor
BOS - Al Horford (toe): Questionable; Jrue Holiday (rest), Luke Kornet (personal): OUT
TOR - Jakob Poeltl (hip): Questionable; Brandon Ingram (ankle): OUT
CLE - Darius Garland (hip): Questionable
ORL - Jalen Suggs (quadriceps): OUT
SAS - Victor Wembanyama (shoulder): OUT
NOP - Brandon Boston (ankle): OUT
MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf), Bobby Portis (suspension): OUT
HOU - Dillon Brooks (illness), Jae'Sean Tate (back), Fred VanVleet (ankle): Questionable
CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Tidjane Salaun (ankle): OUT
GSW - Trayce Jackson-Davis (illness): Questionable
DAL - P.J. Washington (ankle): Questionable; Anthony Davis (thigh), Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively (ankle): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($8,100) vs. Suns
Morant topped the 20-point mark in each of the last two games and is averaging 18.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists over three outings since the break. He faces a good opportunity to shine against the Suns, who give up the league's third-most points and third-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards.
De'Aaron Fox, Spurs ($8,700) at Pelicans
After racking up 53 points over his first two games after the break, Fox came up with a muted 13-point scoring display in the most recent outing. Nonetheless, he added seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block to amass a respectable 31.8 DK points. He has an opportunity to make up for the underwhelming effort, as the Spurs face the second of back-to-back meetings with the Pelicans, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Jimmy Butler, Warriors ($7,800) vs. Hornets
Butler is averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals through six games, including two with more than 40 DK points since joining the Warriors. He has a good chance to prosper with a matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's seventh-most three-pointers per game to opposing power forwards, and who give up the league's ninth-most turnovers per game.
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,700) at Raptors
Tatum is averaging 29.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists across his last five outings, including a high of 64.5 DK points. He faces an ideal opportunity to stuff the stat sheet against the Raptors, who give up the league's sixth-most points and most free throws per game. Tatum also finished with 43.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Raptors.
Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,500) at Raptors
Porzingis is averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including a high of 63.3 DK points. He is up for an excellent chance to thrive with a matchup against the Raptors, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing centers, the league's ninth-most points in the paint and ninth-most offensive rebounds per game.
Expected Chalk
Luka Doncic, Lakers ($10,500) vs. Mavericks
Doncic is set for his first matchup against his former squad, after being surprised by his trade to the Lakers in early-February. It is likely that the young star will have an extra edge to his game, looking to make a point against his former club, which let him go in a relatively unceremonious manner, despite his contribution to leading them to the Finals last season. Doncic is coming off his best game with the Lakers, as he turned in 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals for a total of 68.0 Dk points in a win against the Nuggets on Saturday. Doncic is averaging 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals through his four appearances with the Lakers.
Mid-Range Money
Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($5,200) at Raptors
Pritchard continues to provide excellent supporting play off the bench, averaging 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last five games, including three with at least 34 DK points. He should keep up the solid production against the Raptors, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.
Rui Hachimura, Lakers ($5,800) vs. Mavericks
Hachimura has reached the 20-point mark in six of the last 10 games, while averaging 18.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists over that span. He has a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Mavs, who give up the league's fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards, and who remain significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Santi Aldama, Grizzlies ($5,100) vs. Suns
Aldama continues to fill the boxscore, averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including two with more than 30 DK points. He should do well against the Suns, who give up the league's seventh-most rebounds, and who do not do a great job of defending opposing bigs.
Value Picks
Jaylen Wells, Grizzlies ($4,300) vs. Suns
Wells is averaging 12.8 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last five games, including two with over 24 DK points. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Suns, who give up the league's sixth-most rebounds and eighth-most three-pointers per game to opposing small forwards.
Yves Missi, Pelicans ($4,600) vs. Spurs
Missi hauled in a total of 25 rebounds over two games back from the break, and he is averaging 6.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over his last five appearances, including four with over 22 DK points. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Spurs' frontcourt in the absence of Victor Wembanyama.