Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trayce Jackson-Davis headshot

Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Sees increased playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 12:54pm

Jackson-Davis logged 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 19 minutes during Thursday's 117-93 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

With Stephen Curry (hamstring) out, the Warriors opted to roll with a larger lineup in Game 2. However, Jackson-Davis received the majority of the playing time over Quinten Post and Kevon Looney. Jackson-Davis could continue to receive an increased role due to Curry being expected to miss a few more games.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now