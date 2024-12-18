Fantasy Basketball
Tre Jones

Tre Jones Injury: Downgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Jones is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to a left shoulder sprain, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Jones was listed as available earlier Thursday, but the point guard suffered a downgrade in his status. Either way, the probable tag suggests he's likely to suit up and see action. Jones has missed San Antonio's last six games, but he's had a minor role when healthy. Through 10 appearances, he's averaging just 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 17.5 minutes per game.

Tre Jones
San Antonio Spurs

