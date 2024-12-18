Tre Jones Injury: Downgraded to probable
Jones is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to a left shoulder sprain, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Jones was listed as available earlier Thursday, but the point guard suffered a downgrade in his status. Either way, the probable tag suggests he's likely to suit up and see action. Jones has missed San Antonio's last six games, but he's had a minor role when healthy. Through 10 appearances, he's averaging just 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 17.5 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now