NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 16

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
Published on April 16, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at CHI: Bulls won season series 3-0 

DAL at SAC: Kings won season series 3-0 

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report       

MIA - Nikola Jovic (hand), Pelle Larsson (ankle), Kevin Love (personal): Questionable

CHI - Lonzo Ball (wrist): Doubtful; Tre Jones (foot): OUT

SAC - Jake LaRavia (thumb), Malik Monk (calf): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyler Herro, Heat ($9,200) at Bulls 

Herro is coming off the best season of his career and closed the campaign on an impressive run, averaging 27.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals over his final 10 appearances, including two with over 50 DK points. He also averaged 24.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists across three meetings with the Bulls this season. 

Coby White, Bulls ($8,200) vs. Heat 

White reached the 40 DK-point mark in 25 of his 74 appearances on the season, and he topped 50 DK points twice within his last 10 outings. He also averaged 20.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists through three encounters with the Heat this season. 

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($9,000) vs. Mavericks 

Aside from a limited performance in the last game of the regular season, DeRozan shined towards the end of the campaign, averaging 23.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the previous 10 outings, including a high of 51.8 DK points. He also averaged 25.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists over three meetings with the Mavs this season. 

Anthony Davis, Mavericks ($10,300) at Kings 

Since returning from a five-week absence through February and early-March, Davis averaged 19.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 blocks over eight appearances down the final stretch of the season. He should deliver solid production against the Kings, who gave up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards this season.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,500) vs. Heat  

Vucevic averaged 17.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks over his final 10 appearances of the regular season, including two games with more than 50 DK points. He also averaged 16.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals over two meetings with the Heat this season. He is likely to come up with another strong performance, as the Heat gave up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers this season. 

Expected Chalk 

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,500) vs. Mavericks 

Sabonis is coming off another dominant season, including averaging 20.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steals across the last 10 games, topping 50 DK points four times in that span. He faces a challenging matchup against a healthy Mavericks frontcourt, but he should still prosper as they gave up the league's second-most offensive rebounds per game this season. Sabonis also averaged 16.5 points, 15.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists over two encounters with the Mavs this season. 

Mid-Range Money 

Spencer Dinwiddie, Mavericks ($5,700) at Kings

Dinwiddie averaged 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.2 minutes per game over a streak of 10 consecutive starts towards the end of the season. It is possible he comes off the bench against the Kings, but he should still find room to get his offense going against their shorthanded backcourt, as they gave up the league's third-most three-pointers per game during the regular season. 

Naji Marshall, Mavericks ($5,900) at Kings 

Marshall averaged 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.8 steals across the last 10 games of the regular season, including a high of 50.8 DK points. He also averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals over two meetings with the Kings this season. 

Kel'el Ware, Heat ($6,200) at Bulls

Ware averaged 10.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.2 blocks over the final 10 games of the regular season. He also averaged 12.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks through three meetings with the Bulls. He should prosper again, as the Bulls gave up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing centers this season. 

Value Picks

Alec Burks, Heat ($3,900) at Bulls 

Burks averaged 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 10 consecutive starts down the stretch of the regular season, including a high of 35.8 DK points. He should find room to flourish against the Bulls, who gave up the league's second-most points per game to opposing shooting guards this season. 

Caleb Martin, Mavericks ($3,500) at Kings 

Upon returning from a five-game absence, Martin averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals over the final nine games of the regular season. He is likely to be a key part of the Mavs' rotation, helping to contain the talented wings of the opposition.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
Dan Bruno
Dan has been writing all things NBA for RotoWire since 2014. He is an active fantasy sports player, with a love for DFS. Dan is a certified Coach with the Ontario Basketball Association and is a recreation professional in his home city.
