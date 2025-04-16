NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 16

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at CHI: Bulls won season series 3-0

DAL at SAC: Kings won season series 3-0

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Nikola Jovic (hand), Pelle Larsson (ankle), Kevin Love (personal): Questionable

CHI - Lonzo Ball (wrist): Doubtful; Tre Jones (foot): OUT

SAC - Jake LaRavia (thumb), Malik Monk (calf): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyler Herro, Heat ($9,200) at Bulls

Herro is coming off the best season of his career and closed the campaign on an impressive run, averaging 27.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals over his final 10 appearances, including two with over 50 DK points. He also averaged 24.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists across three meetings with the Bulls this season.

Coby White, Bulls ($8,200) vs. Heat

White reached the 40 DK-point mark in 25 of his 74 appearances on the season, and he topped 50 DK points twice within his last 10 outings. He also averaged 20.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists through three encounters with the Heat this season.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($9,000) vs. Mavericks

Aside from a limited performance in the last game of the regular season, DeRozan shined towards the end of the campaign, averaging 23.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the previous 10 outings, including a high of 51.8 DK points. He also averaged 25.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists over three meetings with the Mavs this season.

Anthony Davis, Mavericks ($10,300) at Kings

Since returning from a five-week absence through February and early-March, Davis averaged 19.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 blocks over eight appearances down the final stretch of the season. He should deliver solid production against the Kings, who gave up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards this season.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,500) vs. Heat

Vucevic averaged 17.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks over his final 10 appearances of the regular season, including two games with more than 50 DK points. He also averaged 16.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals over two meetings with the Heat this season. He is likely to come up with another strong performance, as the Heat gave up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers this season.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,500) vs. Mavericks

Sabonis is coming off another dominant season, including averaging 20.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steals across the last 10 games, topping 50 DK points four times in that span. He faces a challenging matchup against a healthy Mavericks frontcourt, but he should still prosper as they gave up the league's second-most offensive rebounds per game this season. Sabonis also averaged 16.5 points, 15.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists over two encounters with the Mavs this season.

Mid-Range Money

Spencer Dinwiddie, Mavericks ($5,700) at Kings

Dinwiddie averaged 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.2 minutes per game over a streak of 10 consecutive starts towards the end of the season. It is possible he comes off the bench against the Kings, but he should still find room to get his offense going against their shorthanded backcourt, as they gave up the league's third-most three-pointers per game during the regular season.

Naji Marshall, Mavericks ($5,900) at Kings

Marshall averaged 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.8 steals across the last 10 games of the regular season, including a high of 50.8 DK points. He also averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals over two meetings with the Kings this season.

Kel'el Ware, Heat ($6,200) at Bulls

Ware averaged 10.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.2 blocks over the final 10 games of the regular season. He also averaged 12.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks through three meetings with the Bulls. He should prosper again, as the Bulls gave up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing centers this season.

Value Picks

Alec Burks, Heat ($3,900) at Bulls

Burks averaged 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 10 consecutive starts down the stretch of the regular season, including a high of 35.8 DK points. He should find room to flourish against the Bulls, who gave up the league's second-most points per game to opposing shooting guards this season.

Caleb Martin, Mavericks ($3,500) at Kings

Upon returning from a five-game absence, Martin averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals over the final nine games of the regular season. He is likely to be a key part of the Mavs' rotation, helping to contain the talented wings of the opposition.

