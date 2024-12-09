Trevelin Queen News: Scores 19 in G League return

Queen (leg) posted 19 points (6-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 32 minutes Sunday in the G League Osceola Magic's 129-105 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Queen made his first appearance since Nov. 26 and shot better from outside the arc than inside the paint. After scoring at least 22 points in each of his first five G League appearances this season, Queen has failed to reach that mark in four straight outings. However, he still finds ways to stuff the stat sheet, posting a season-high two blocks while recording at least three steals for a third time in nine games during Sunday's loss. Queen remains a two-way player for Orlando, but he'll continue to see most of his opportunities in the G League even while the Magic are without Paolo Banchero (oblique) and Franz Wagner (oblique).