Trey Jemison News: Struggles in second NBA season

Jemison averaged 2.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.3 minutes over 38 games during the 2024-25 regular season.

Jemison was let go by the Pelicans in January but quickly found a new home in LA, where he spent the remainder of the regular season as one of the squad's two-way players. He averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 22 games after signing on with the Lakers and struggled to find a consistent role in the NBA rotation.