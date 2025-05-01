Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trey Jemison headshot

Trey Jemison News: Struggles in second NBA season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Jemison averaged 2.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.3 minutes over 38 games during the 2024-25 regular season.

Jemison was let go by the Pelicans in January but quickly found a new home in LA, where he spent the remainder of the regular season as one of the squad's two-way players. He averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 22 games after signing on with the Lakers and struggled to find a consistent role in the NBA rotation.

Trey Jemison
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now