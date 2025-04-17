Trey Lyles News: Muted performance in loss

Lyles notched five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to the Mavericks.

Lyles' 2024-25 regular-season campaign was a bit of a letdown compared to previous years. He appeared in 69 games, but struggled with his shot, averaging just 6.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 19.6 minutes. Lyles is heading for unrestricted free agency this summer.