Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trey Lyles headshot

Trey Lyles News: Retreating to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Lyles is not in the Kings' starting lineup against the Clippers on Friday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Lyles has started in the Kings' last three games and has averaged 10.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 38.7 minutes over that span. The 2015 first-round pick will retreat to the bench for Friday's contest due to Keegan Murray returning from a back injury.

Trey Lyles
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now