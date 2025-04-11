Trey Lyles News: Retreating to bench Friday

Lyles is not in the Kings' starting lineup against the Clippers on Friday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Lyles has started in the Kings' last three games and has averaged 10.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 38.7 minutes over that span. The 2015 first-round pick will retreat to the bench for Friday's contest due to Keegan Murray returning from a back injury.