Tristan da Silva News: Best outing of season in loss

da Silva closed with 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Friday's 120-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

da Silva provided a much-needed spark off the Magic bench in Friday's defeat, putting together his best performance of his young career while setting season high and career high marks in every statistical category. da Silva, who was selected 18th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, got his first meaningful playing time of the year after playing only five minutes prior to Friday's outing.