Tristan da Silva News: Scores 18 points against Miami

Da Silva logged 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Thursday's 89-88 loss to the Heat.

Da Silva played a game-high 39 minutes Thursday, and he finished as Orlando's second-leading scorer behind Jalen Suggs (29). Da Silva has started in each of the Magic's last six games due to the absence of Franz Wagner (oblique), and he has scored in double digits in four of those contests. Over his last six starts, da Silva has averaged 14.2 points on 47.8 percent shooting, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 31.3 minutes per game.