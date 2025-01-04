Tristan da Silva News: Scores career-high 25 points

Da Silva racked up 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 106-97 win over Toronto.

Da Silva has been forced to embrace a more relevant role than envisioned in his rookie year, but he's been delivering and stepping up when needed. The former Colorado standout established a new career-high mark in scoring Friday, but this outing solidifies his presence as a reliable scoring option for the Magic. He's scored at least 15 points in six of his last nine games, averaging 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in that stretch.