Tyrese Maxey News: Another strong outing

Maxey amassed 32 points (12-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 loss to the Pistons.

With Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee) both out, Maxey has taken over as the 76ers' top option on offense. Maxey has used that increased workload to score at least 30 points in back-to-back games. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 31.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 42.0 minutes across four appearances this season, albeit on 37.8/22.9/81.6 shooting splits.