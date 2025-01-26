Tyrese Maxey News: Goes for 31 points, nine dimes

Maxey logged 31 points (12-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 43 minutes during Saturday's 109-97 victory over Chicago.

Maxey has been on a roll of late and has been one of the most productive players in the NBA over the last few weeks, with numbers to back that up. This outing marked the 10th straight time in which he scored at least 28 points, a span in which he's averaging a robust stat line of 30.5 points, 7.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.