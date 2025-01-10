Tyrese Maxey News: Team-high 30 points not enough

Maxey chipped in a team-high 30 points (10-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Friday's 123-115 loss to New Orleans.

Maxey was excellent for the 76ers on Friday despite a rough shooting night from downtown, recording a team-high 30 points and 12 assists, but it wasn't enough to prevent an upset loss to the Pelicans in Joel Embiid's (foot) absence. Over his last 10 games, the star guard has averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 3.4 threes. With Embiid's status up in the air for Sunday against a Magic team that ranks second in the NBA in defensive efficiency rating (106.7), Maxey could continue to take on all the usage he can handle.