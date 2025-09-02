Golden Nugget Casino Bonus 2026: 500 Bonus Spins + 24 Hour Lossback Up to $1,000

To claim the welcome bonus at Golden Nugget Casino you don't need a bonus code. Not all online casino bonuses require a code, such as this one, but instead you'll need to opt-in once you get all signed up.

Steps to Claim the Golden Nugget Promo

Here's how you can claim the Golden Nugget Casino sign-up bonus:

Click on the 'Play Now' link you see above. Sign up for a new account. You'll need to plug in some personal information such as your address, birthday, and SSN. Meet any wagering requirements, outlined below.

How to Get the Full Bonus Amount

Deposit at least $5 and wager a minimum of $5 to opt in. Once you wager that $5 you'll get start getting 25 bonus spins per day for the Huff N' More Puff. You'll also get a mystery spin for a chance to win up to $100k in casino credits although the likelihood is well under 2%.

Wagering Requirements For This Bonus

The casino credits have just a 1x playthrough before converting to real cash, making it one of the lowest rollover requirements you'll see in the market. The bonus spins offer comes with no wagering attached which means any winnings you have land straight into your account as withdrawable funds.