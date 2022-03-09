DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview (Main)

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We have another dual slate on tap as we get into the heart of conference tournaments in today's College Basketball action, ahead of a nine-game slate on DraftKings where they feature their $15 Big Jam Contest with a $5,000 top payout. Meanwhile, FanDuel's featured night slate is headlined by the $9 All-American with a $1,000 first prize. DraftKings starts an hour earlier at 6 p.m. EST.

Top Players

Javon Freeman-Liberty, G, DePaul ($9,700 DK)

There's no better place to start than with the highest over/under game in all of CBB tonight, with DePaul kicking off the Big East Tournament against St. John's, a team it averaged 91.5 points against in its two meetings this season. Freeman-Liberty went off for 39 points and eight rebounds against the Red Storm two weeks ago, making him a strong contender to be the highest scoring player on tonight's slate. The senior guard is active across the stat sheet and is shooting 38 percent from three.

Mark Smith, G, Kansas St. ($7,600 DK)

Smith played excellent in both of Kansas State's meetings with the Mountaineers this season, averaging 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 57 percent shooting. Despite his 6-4 frame, he's been one of the best rebounders in the conference with seven double-doubles this season, and he's been difficult to defendm with ability to shoot the three and drive to the basket and get to the line. West Virginia has also allowed over 70 points in seven of its last eight games.

Middle Tier

Sydney Curry, F, Louisville ($6,900 DK, $7,500 FD)

Curry has stepped into a starting role late in the season, emerging over the last four games where he's averaging 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. Although a matchup against a slow-paced Virginia team will limit the amount of possessions, the Cavaliers aren't the typical defensive juggernaut that it used to be, and Curry just put up 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting against them Saturday. The big man is shooting 69 percent on the season with four double-doubles in limited action.

Lars Thiemann, F, California ($5,000 DK, $5,400 FD)

Thiemann stepped into a starting role Feb. 1 with Andre Kelly out for the season and the 7-1 center has averaged 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over 23.7 minutes in 10 starts. While those may not be eye-popping numbers, it's great value for his salary range, and he posted 25.5 fantasy points last month against Washington St.

Values

Hunter Tyson, F, Clemson ($4,800 DK, $4,800 FD)

Tyson re-entered the starting lineup Saturday after initially coming off the bench after missing eight straight games due to a broken clavicle, and he's been one of the most efficient options for Clemson with shooting splits of 53/36/78. Before the injury, he was priced in the $7k range for awhile and has 30-point fantasy potential with his ability to also contribute on the glass.

Ronnie DeGray, F, Missouri ($4,100 DK)

In paying up for Freeman-Liberty we'll also have to dig a little deeper, and DeGray is a good low-cost option against a struggling Ole Miss team that is allowing opponents to shoot 53 percent from inside-the-arc. He reached double figures in both of the team's meetings this season and does a good job of producing in a variety of statistical categories.

