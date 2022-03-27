BetMGM Bonus Code Final Four Special: Bet $10, Win $200 With Any 3-Pointer

This article is part of our CBB Betting series.

You didn't call Duke, Villanova, Kansas or North Carolina being the last four teams left in March Madness, and that's okay. By signing up now for a BetMGM account, you can still cash in during the Final Four. Thanks to BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, you're basically guaranteed $200, even if you don't call anything right the rest of the way.

Just sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and place a bet of $10 or more on any team in the Final Four to win its game. That right – just toss down a moneyline bet on Duke, Kansas, Villanova or North Carolina – and you will receive $200 in free bets if any team makes a 3-pointer for the rest of March Madness, regardless of the result of the original wager.

With just three games to go, the time to make the most of this terrific promo is running out, so this is the perfect opportunity to jump in on the fun of mobile and online sports betting.

BetMGM Bonus Code Keeps March Madness Alive

This offer is open to all new customers 21 or older who sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. Just click on the BET NOW link in this article, set up an account and enter the BetMGM bonus code when prompted to do so.

Once you have created an account using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, deposit at least $10 and place a pre-game, moneyline wager of $10 on one of the remaining NCAA Tournament games. No matter which team you bet on, as long as any one of the Tar Heels, Jayhawks, Blue Devils or Wildcats makes at least one 3-pointer for the rest of the tournament, you will receive $200 in the form of four separate $50 free-bet tokens. These tokens will appear in your account within 24 hours of your qualifying bet settling.

How Does BetMGM Free Bets Work?

While the four $50 free-bet tokens cannot be cashed out themselves, any winnings they generate can be withdrawn instantly or used to fund future wagers with BetMGM, as they have only a single rollover. The tokens received by using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS will expire after seven days, but you can use them as soon as they are credited to your account, providing plenty of time to find bets you like across the multitude of options offered by BetMGM.

Using one of these free-bet tokens is functionally the same as placing a $50 bet with cash, but a token cannot be split up, which means you will have to make four separate $50 wagers to take full advantage of the free $200 from using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

The tokens can be used on straight bets or parlays, and you can even bet on events occurring after the seven-day expiration period, as long as you place the bet itself within one week of the tokens being credited to your BetMGM account.

Double Dip on Final Four with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

This terrific offer will continue to run throughout the Final Four, but taking advantage of it as soon as possible will allow college basketball fans to potentially use their $200 in free bets on the NCAA title game.

If you sign up using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and place a moneyline bet of $10 or more on any of the Saturday Final Four games, the free bets will be credited to your account in time to bet on the NCAA Championship on Monday, April 4.

From there, you can place four separate bets all on one team to win, wager on both sides to guarantee some winnings or take advantage of the many alternative betting options, such as betting the spread, point totals or even single-game parlays.

With both teams sure to be giving their all on defense with the NCAA Championship on the line, betting the under has paid off in recent years, going 7-3 in the last 10.