College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Friday, December 29

The Pac-12 conference season tips off for several more teams on Friday's college hoops slate. Here are my predictions for a few of the games.

Washington State at Utah

The Cougars are looking great at first glance, winning nine of 11 games during the non-conference portion of the schedule, but a closer examination reveals there's more to the story. Washington State has played one of the easiest schedules in the country, ranking 329th in difficulty, per KenPom, so we're looking at a team that's hardly tested. The Cougars have yet to play in a true road game, and they've only played one team that ranks in the top 60 of KenPom's overall efficiency standings. In its most challenging game of the season, facing Mississippi State back on Nov. 18, Washington State was not competitive and lost by a final score of 76-64. Friday's opponent is playing at the same level as the Bulldogs, so the Cougars will need to play better if they have any chance of an upset.

The Utes have also won nine of 11 games, but unlike their guests on Friday, they have already played and defeated several potential NCAA tournament teams. Utah has played the 53rd-most difficult schedule and has collected wins over Wake Forest, Saint Mary's, and BYU. The Utes are riding a six-game win streak and haven't lost in over a month. They're also seemingly unbeatable at home, still perfect at 6-0 while averaging a 21-point margin of victory.

Comparing these teams against each other, the biggest difference is on the offensive side of the court. Both teams are nearly equal in defensive efficiency, but Utah is substantially better when it comes to scoring, ranking significantly higher in efficiency, 26th compared to 80th, and effective field goal percentage, ranking 30th compared to 50th. The other difference is that the Cougars rely on inside scoring, with two-point shots accounting for over 57 percent of their total points, the 34th-highest percentage in the nation. This game plan might be fine against other teams, but it's not a recipe for success against Utah. As fate would have it, the Utes are the tallest team in the nation, ranking first in average height, per KenPom. They are holding opponents to 47 percent inside the arc, so their length is a legitimate advantage that can't be overlooked.

Based on the resumes and numbers, Utah has proven itself to be the decisively better and more balanced team at this point in the season. Playing in Salt Lake City as a visitor is never easy, and so for these reasons, I'm laying the points with the Utes.

College Basketball Best Bet: Utah -7.5

Washington at Colorado

For the first time in the Mike Hopkins era at Washington, the Huskies have a threatening offensive attack. Before this season since head coach Mike Hopkins arrived in the fall of 2017, Washington had never finished ranked in the top 100 in offensive efficiency, and now the Huskies enter Friday with the 49th-highest rating. The new-found scoring abilities combined with an ultra-fast pace, the 35th-quickest tempo in the nation, are resulting in extremely high-scoring games. The average combined total in Washington's games is 158 points per game, and based on how Colorado is playing, I like our odds of seeing another high total.

Much like their opponent on Friday, the Buffaloes are also scoring the ball with incredible efficiency, ranking 22nd in that category. And perhaps more impressively, Colorado is among the best shooting and best-rebounding teams in the nation, ranking in the top 20 among all D1 teams in two-point field goal percentage, three-point percentage, free-throw percentage, effective field goal percentage, offensive rebounding, and defensive rebounding. Simply put, there's not much this team doesn't do well. They also push the pace on offense, playing at the 74th-fastest tempo, which is resulting in huge point totals. Through seven home games this season, Colorado is averaging over 91 points with 159 combined total points per game.

The betting total is high for this matchup, as it should be, but based on the playing styles and offensive potential of each team, I like our odds of seeing enough points to tip the scale. I'm taking the over in this one.

College Basketball Best Bet: Over 155

Arizona State at Stanford

Arizona State is reeling, dropping their last three games while enduring long scoring draughts in recent losses. And unfortunately for the Sun Devils, these draughts are a season-long trend that isn't getting any better. Both the efficiency numbers and raw numbers are brutal, making it hard to spin that side of the court in a positive direction. Arizona State is ranked 243rd in offensive efficiency, 294th in effective field goal percentage, and is making 62 percent of free throws, the 13th-lowest mark in the country. The Sun Devils' saving grave is their defense, which has been decent enough to beat San Francisco and SMU at home but hasn't been enough to win any other key games.

Stanford, on the other hand, hasn't had the same massive scoring issues, but it's not exactly great, either. The Cardinal ranks 88th in efficiency and has been inconsistent, like when it mustered just 51 points against Northern Iowa on Nov. 24, a below-average defensive team.

When looking at how this game might play out, we're unlikely to see many free-throw attempts. Both teams rank in the top 15 of the country in defensive free-throw attempt rate, so if they play like their usual selves, there won't be many trips to the charity stripe.

Given how Arizona State is built, and Stanford's offensive inconsistencies, I'm betting we'll see a low-scoring game in Palo Alto on Friday. I'm on the under.

College Basketball Best Bet: Under 145.5

