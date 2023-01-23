College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, January 23

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

A 1-1-1 day on Sunday? Some nerve I have showing my face around here a day after merely breaking even. Although, it was satisfying to see we didn't even need a single point, much less 20, for Temple to give Houston a run. I'm back today with a good mix of small, mid and high-major action for Monday's slate.

Oakland at Detroit

Oakland was a winner for us in this space on January 8, and what I identified with that pick has held true a couple weeks later: the Grizz are a different team when fully healthy. Oakland has won 6-of-7 with the lone blemish coming at the hands of Youngstown State, KenPom's highest rated team in the Horizon. Detroit has been on the short end of this series recently, losing 9-of-10 and covering only twice in that span. That run also includes an 0-6 SU/1-5 ATS record at home against the Grizzlies. Getting this many points is icing on the cake.



College Basketball Best Bet: Oakland +4.5 (@ FanDuel)

Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Grambling State

UAPB appears to have gelled in SWAC play. As with most SWAC teams, the non-conference season was brutal for the Golden Lions, as EVERY lined game they had was on the road. The early conference schedule was unkind, starting off with two road games, before finally playing a meaningful game at home, which was a win over Texas Southern on January 7. UAPB hasn't lost since, rattling off five straight SWAC wins, covering all of them, to put themselves right in the thick of the conference race. Grambling State will be a stiff challenge, but the road favorite situation is not one in which they have thrived, while Pine Bluff is 8-2 SU and 5-1 ATS in their last 10 at home (four games were unlined). I'm backing the live home dog tonight.



College Basketball Best Bet: Arkansas Pine Bluff +3.5 (@ PointsBet)

Kansas at Baylor

I'll be straight up with you here: this one is purely a gut and emotion play. There are no trends to back this, and Baylor would be KU's best road win of the year. I can, however, rationalize a play on the Jayhawks. Losing at in-state little brother Kansas State last Tuesday was not particularly surprising. K-State is on the upswing and was off a humiliating loss at TCU, likely due to looking ahead to Kansas. That loss likely took some wind out of KU's sails, causing the team to barely show up in a humiliating, blowout loss to TCU. That doesn't happen at The Phog. On the other side, Baylor is feeling good about itself as winners of four in a row, including three conference road victories. Bill Self will have the Jayhawks' attention and use the embarrassment just two days ago as fuel for a focused effort in Waco tonight.



College Basketball Best Bet: Kansas +2.5 (@ BetMGM)

