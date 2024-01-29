College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, January 29

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Sunday was a grab bag of strange results, and while I'm happy with my biggest play coming through in North Texas, another 1-2 day is not something I was looking for. Time to mine Monday's slate with picks that feature one major and two deep dives from the deep south.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Duke Blue Devils

Duke may be 3-0 on the road in the ACC, but its wins have come at KenPom No. 164 Notre Dame, No. 71 Pittsburgh and No. 207 Louisville. On the other side, Va Tech has just one home loss, a four-pointer at the hands of Miami. The home team has won 5 of the last 6 and 8 of the last 10 in this series, and Duke is on an 0-4 ATS skid in away games and 0-5 ATS skid as favorites. I like the value on the Hokies getting more than three here.



College Basketball Best Bet: Virginia Tech +3.5 (@ BetMGM)

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

CC has handled teams outside the KenPom top-300 in conference play, with its lone exception a three-point loss at New Orleans. Commerce has struggled all year, and those struggles have magnified the last three games with the loss of Jerome Brewer. Since entering Division 1, the road team has won both contests between these teams, and I see that trend continuing tonight.



College Basketball Best Bet: Texas A&M Corpus Christi -2.5 (@ FanDuel)

Alabama State Hornets at Texas Southern Tigers

With a single exception, the Hornets have been consistent in handling teams outside the KenPom top-150, including a win over No. 200 Merrimack. Alabama State is 12-4 ATS on the year while Southern has struggled to get much of anything going. So why is this number where it is? Texas Southern has won nine of 10 in this series; however, the Tigers are 0-3 ATS in the last three games against the Hornets.



College Basketball Best Bet: Alabama State +5 (@ PointsBet)

