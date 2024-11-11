College Basketball Betting
College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, November 11

Written by 
Eric Timm 
Published on November 11, 2024

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

First and foremost, a happy Veteran's Day to everyone. THANK YOU to all those that served! On the court, we found our footing a bit yesterday to get back to .500 after a solid 2-1 day highlighted by North Florida's outright win at Georgia Tech as a 12-point dog. Today bring another solid slate of games... let's get in the black with a few winners. 

Western Michigan Broncos at Butler Bulldogs

WMU is coming off a .500 season in the MAC (a significant step for the program) and while the Broncos lost four starters from last year's team, they do return 33.6 percent of their minutes from last year, with many key reserves returning. Butler is struggling to find consistency in the early season, as its home loss to Austin Peay shows. The Bulldogs have been a poor ATS team under Thad Motta, particularly at home, where Butler is just 4-6 SU and 2-8 ATS in its last 10. The Broncs should have enough to stay within this big number.


College Basketball Best Bet: Western Michigan +17.5 (@ DraftKings)

McNeese Cowboys at Alabama Crimson Tide

Will Wade and his Cowboys set the college basketball world on notice last year with a 30-win season and a tourney appearance. Wade returns five key pieces from last year's team, and I like the fact that they were already slapped in the face with a loss against South Dakota State to open the season. Alabama is one of the top teams in the country, but the Tide has a habit of keeping early season games close, as Friday's nine-point victory over Arkansas State showed. With a road trip to Purdue next on their schedule, McNeese may not get Bama's full attention. The Cowboys are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 as dogs, so overlooking this team is dangerous. 


College Basketball Best Bet: McNeese +18.5 (universal)

Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions

I believe UT Martin to be vastly underrated at No. 321 in KenPom's rankings. AAU guru Jeremy Shulman was hired to rebuild the program and is doing so with players with whom he's had past success. The Skyhawks' season-opening win at Illinois State shows that work is already paying off. North Alabama is building an excellent squad as well, but I see value on Martin at this number. While there is no continuity or correlation from from last year's team, the Skyhawks have been an excellent ATS team. 


College Basketball Best Bet: Tennessee Martin +10 (@ DraftKings)

 

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.

