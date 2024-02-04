College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, February 4

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Can you believe March is less than a month away? As with the weather, the excitement and promise of March for college hoops is preceded by the grind that is February. This is the month where teams separate themselves and coaches start gearing up to get their team to play their best basketball a few weeks from now. This time can be a challenge to handicappers but the crack staff here at RotoWire will grind away and continue to provide winners! After yesterday's smorgasbord of tremendous college basketball games, we have one last Top 10 matchup from the Big 10 that I'll dive into as well as selections from the MAAC and Big East. Let's go!

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Full disclosure: I'm a native of Madison and have been a Wisconsin season ticket holder my entire life. However, that does not mean I'm viewing this game through any Badger-colored lenses. In fact, I'm usually much harder on the team than rosy. For example, I don't believe there is any way this is a Top 10 team, but I do like them today. Purdue's two losses have come on the road against Northwestern and Nebraska, two teams that can really score. The Boilers have a tendency to ignore the defensive side of the ball and if you do that against this Badgers team at the Kohl Center, you will get rolled. UW is 10-0 SU/7-3 ATS in their last 10 at home and are typically a thorn for Purdue with a 3-1-1 ATS record in the last five matchups. I'm all over this very live home dog.



Quinnipiac Bobcats vs. Canisius Golden Griffins

The Mighty Quinn is pretty much an auto-pick at this point as they continue to have value despite their eight-game winning streak. I was on the Bobcats on Friday and suffered a loss by the hook, but I'm back on the wagon today because nothing has changed. They still dominate teams outside the KenPom Top 200 as evident by their 10-0 SU/7-3 ATS run in their last 10 games as favorites. Canisius boat raced Quinn in the conference opener for both teams, but that was in early December, before the Bobcats put the pieces together. The superior team will be out for revenge today and I'm all about it.



Providence Friars at Villanova Wildcats

The Friars have proven that they will battle on the road in the tough Big East with single-digit losses at #18 Creighton, #41 St. John's, and #3 UCONN. Today, they head to Philly to take on #44 Villanova, a team in unfamiliar territory having lost six of seven including a five-game losing streak. Now, the home losses were a one-point loss to UCONN and a five-point loss to #11 Marquette, but still, they are scuffling. The odd thing about this stretch is it has come since the ADDITION of stud Justin Moore. Something just isn't clicking with the Cats right now and until it does, I have no problem backing a Providence team that is on 7-3 ATS runs both in their last 10 overall and in their last 10 on the road.



