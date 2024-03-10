College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, March 10

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Welcome to the FINAL DAY of the college hoops regular season! The best time of year is upon us and I'm getting hot at the right time! Today, I have three selections from today's fantastic slate of games. Let's get three more winners today and keep building that bank.

Wisconsin Badgers at Purdue Boilermakers

Wisconsin is at full strength with the return of Kamari McGee and may be poised to make a little run after a very sluggish stretch. The Badgers showed signs of life against Rutgers on Thursday and now head to West Lafayette to take on a Purdue team with little to play for. The Boilers have the #1 seed in the Big 10 tourney locked up and a #1 seed in the NCAA tourney while Wisconsin needs a win to have a chance at a double-bye in the Big 10 tourney. With the motivation advantage and big spread, I like the value on Wisconsin today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Wisconsin +9.5 (@ FanDuel)

Southeast Louisiana Lions vs New Orleans Privateers

The Lions have dominated Southland teams outside the Top 300 including a 10-point win over New Orleans a couple of weeks ago. New Orleans has just a single win against teams inside the Top 300 and are without on of their starters. The Privateers are just 2-8 SU/3-7 ATS in their last 10 and 1-9 SU/3-7 ATS in their last 10 away from home. SELA rolls to open the Southland tourney.



College Basketball Best Bet: Southeastern LA -5 (@ PointsBet)

Appalachian St. Mountaineers vs Arkansas St. Red Wolves

Arky State is playing incredibly well right now, but App State has been and continues to be the class of the Sun Belt. The Red Wolves have yet to beat any KenPom Top 100 team. The Mountaineers posted a 23-point win over Arky State just a week ago and not enough has changed to justify this small spread.



College Basketball Best Bet: Appalachian State -4.5 (@ FanDuel)

Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, March 10:

Wisconsin +9.5 (@ FanDuel)

Southeastern LA -5 (@ PointsBet)

Appalachian State -4.5 (@ FanDuel)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.

North Carolina sports betting is set to launch on March 11 with a wide variety of great online sportsbooks. Some of our favorite North Carolina sportsbook promos include the Caesars North Carolina promo code and the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code.