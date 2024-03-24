College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, March 24

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

What a tournament we have had so far! I'm at a loss for words to describe the first three days, so let's just get into Sunday's action and enjoy it.

Marquette Golden Eagles vs Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado will try to run with Marquette, and that is rarely a good idea. Now back at full strength with Tyler Kolek in the fold, the Eagles are taking flight and playing with confidence. They also take care of business when favored, posting a perfect 10-0 SU AND ATS mark in their last 10 games as favorites. The Buffs feasted on the lower part of the Pac-12 but when stepping up to take on top dog Arizona, they were hammered by 47 and 20 points, respectively. Marquette moves on.



College Basketball Best Bet: Marquette -3.5 (@ FanDuel)

Grand Canyon Antelopes vs Alabama Crimson Tide

GCU is not your typical mid-major squad. They have a proven coach, a legit NBA talent and depth. The Lopes can and will exploit Alabama's horrendous defense, and they are peaking at the right time. GCU is on a 5-0 SU/ATS run overall and are a remarkable 7-3 SU and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 as dogs. Alabama comes in just 2-3 SU and 1-4 ATS in their last five games. The Tide will have their hands full all night.



College Basketball Best Bet: Grand Canyon +6.5 (@ FanDuel)

Yale Bulldogs vs San Diego State Aztecs

Yale is perfectly happy playing San Diego State's style and can do it with arguably more talent. Yes, SDSU has stud Jaedon LeDee, but they don't have much else, and that lack of diversity is going to catch up with them. The Aztecs are just 3-7 ATS in their last 10 overall, 3-7 ATS in their last 10 away from home, and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 as favorites. Yale is dangerous, and I see them winning this one outright.



College Basketball Best Bet: Yale +5.5 (universal)

