College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Nov. 22

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Another college basketball betting board loaded with high-major action is up for Feast Week and Steve Peralta returns to offer his three favorite plays of the slate.

Creighton vs Arkansas

Both of these teams are among the very best in the country, ranking top-20 in overall adjusted efficiency margin. Here we have a case of strength vs strength, as Creighton's offense, ranked No. 15 in adjusted efficiency faces off against Arkansas' defense, ranked third highest in adjusted efficiency. It's also worth pointing out that Arkansas' defense usually feasts on turnovers, but Creighton is one of the most careful teams in the country, ranking No. 13 in offensive turnover rate.

On the other end of the court, Arkansas comes into the game with its offense ranked at No. 43, taking on a solid Creighton defense, ranked No. 32 in adjusted efficiency. Creighton is particularly excellent on defense in a couple of areas. First, the Bluejays are securing defensive rebounds at the tenth-highest rate among all D1 teams. Second, Creighton is holding its opponents to the lowest free-throw attempt rate in all of college basketball, per KenPom.

Arkansas has a fierce defense, but Creighton has demonstrated its unflappable nature by limiting turnovers up to this point in the season. In a close game against even teams, I'll take the team with better offense and better rebounding.

College Basketball Best Bet: Creighton -1.5

Liberty vs Northwestern

It's early in the season, but these two teams are already trending in opposite directions.

Liberty has only played one game against challenging competition and it completely no-showed. The Flames lost ugly, 95-59, when visiting Alabama back on Nov. 11 -- not a good sign of things to come. In their most recent game, the Flames lost at home to Southern Miss, a team currently ranked No. 257 in KenPom's overall adjusted efficiency ratings. Liberty started off the season ranked No. 82 on KenPom, but has since fallen to No. 99. Based on their most recent loss, there's no telling how much further the Flames might slide.

In contrast, Northwestern is a team on the rise. The Wildcats have played at home against the likes of Northern Illinois and Purdue Fort Wayne, although they also traveled to Georgetown and won convincingly, a game that effectively qualifies as a Quad 2 win based on current standings. As a result of consistently beating expectations, Northwestern has risen up in KenPom's rankings, starting at No. 70 and now climbing up to No. 59.

Aside from the long-term trends of each team, Northwestern has a clear matchup advantage when it comes to turnovers and rebounding. Northwestern has been active on the glass this season, ranking well above average in both offense and defensive rebounding rates. Liberty, meanwhile, ranks well below average in grabbing rebounds on both sides of the court. Additionally, Liberty is rather careless with the ball so far this season, ranking No. 220 in offensive turnover percentage. This doesn't bode well for the Flames, as the Wildcats are causing turnovers on defense at a high rate this season, ranking No. 70 in defensive turnover percentage.

Liberty loves to chuck three-pointers, so there's always a chance that one too many of them go through the basket, but ultimately I'm betting Northwestern does its job and forces up tough shots. I'll take the Wildcats in this one.

College Basketball Best Bet: Northwestern -3

Mount St. Mary's at Pacific

Pacific plays fast and with an offensive-oriented focus. The Tigers rank No. 152 in offensive adjusted efficiency and rank No. 268 in defense. On top of that, Pacific plays at the 58th-quickest pace among all D1 teams, per KenPom. The Tigers put up 78 points on the road in the season opener at Stanford and then put up over 90 points in their next two road games. It might be worth noting the latter two games were against weaker competition, although, as it turns out, that's exactly what the Tigers are facing in today's matchup.

Mount St. Mary's isn't great but is at least balanced on both ends of the court. The Mountaineers rank No. 233 in offensive-adjusted efficiency and No. 207 in defense. They also favor a faster tempo, ranking No. 137 in offensive possession length. Despite the lower efficiency ratings, Mount St. Mary's still managed to put up 74 points at USC back on Nov. 18, and that's a Trojans team that ranks No. 53 on defense.

The defense the Mountaineers are facing today is a far cry from the one they faced just a few days ago. I'm betting they put up points in a shootout, hitting the over in the process.

College Basketball Best Bet: Over 147

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the College Basketball odds page on RotoWire.