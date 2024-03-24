College Basketball DFS Picks: Second Round Plays for Sunday, March 24

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Eight more games to wrap up our busy first weekend of the tournament. We tip a little earlier here, with action getting underway at 12:10 p.m. EDT, but the action spans all the way until 9:30 p.m.

Three of these eight games have totals below 140 points, with Yale - San Diego State being the low point at 128.5. Alabama, per usual, leads the way at 169.5 which could make Grand Canyon popular for value. Zach Edey is priced $2,000 higher than anyone else, also per usual, making him challenging to fit in, but it's another smash spot for him against an undersized Utah State squad.

Top Targets

Kyle Filipowski, F, Duke ($8,500)

I have no idea how Duke managed to win its opener by 17 with Filipowski taking just one shot in 37 minutes. The price didn't dip, but you have to think some will write him off after that showing. He had topped 40 fantasy points in three of his previous four and has three inches and 28 pounds over anyone in JMU's rotation. JMU defends the 3-point line at an elite level, ranking second in the nation with a 28.8 percent success rate allowed. You have to think Duke plays through Filipowski and Mark Mitchell here, leading to a nice bounce back for the Blue Devils' best player.

Tyon Grant-Foster, G, Grand Canyon ($8,400)

As noted in the intro, there is some value within the Grand Canyon starting five that I think can be chalky, so maybe the pivot is to go to the top of their rotation and hunt value elsewhere. Grant-Foster hopefully isn't overmatched by an SEC foe having initially been at Kansas and DePaul, and is in a nice groove, averaging 23.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the Antelopes last six games with a terrific 32.5 percent usage rate. He did struggle some against an SEC opponent (South Carolina) back in November, but was still the offensive focal point. This game will be played consideably faster, so anything less than 30 fantasy points would surprise.

San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee is another terrific frontcourt pay-up option, while Alabama's guard combo of Mark Sears and Aaron Estrada remain every-game considerations.

Middle Tier

Latrell Wrightsell, G, Alabama ($6,100)

If you're fading the upper tier of the Tide's lineup, or perhaps stacking it, Wrightsell makes a good deal of sense at this price. He's been a bit streaky of late, going 9-for-14 from 3-point range in two games and 0-for-5 in two others since returning from injury and seems unlikely to shoot as well Sunday as he did on Friday, but this is a fair price for Alabama's most-likely third scorer. It feels a little like chasing, but it's also likely not responsible to not have a piece of this attack in your builds given the Tide's 87.5-point implied total.

Ian Martinez, G, Utah State ($5,800)

Call me crazy, but I think Utah State has a chance in this game, but for that to manifest, Martinez is going to need to find consistency and play like he did Friday. Over his last six games, Martinez is averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals, four times returning 4.5x or better. The concern is in two of those games, he hasn't gotten to a 2x return. He's been more aggressive, taking more 3-point shots and free throws in this stretch than his season norms. This is absolutely more a GPP play where we're hoping for a high ceiling.

Bargain Options

Cody Williams, F, Colorado ($4,900)

Williams saw 25 minutes in Friday's win over Florida, his highest number since returning from a four-game absence. You can argue that his fantasy production was largely tied to the game's massive 202 total points, and you wouldn't be wrong, but it's the second time in three games he's returned 3x value or better. This game won't reach that level of scoring, but it's not going to be slow either, so I'm willing to take a shot on the talent Williams has at this price.

Julien Wooden, F, James Madison ($4,700)

Wooden appears to offer rare stability at this low price tier. He hasn't been in single-digit fantasy points since January 4 and only twice all season. Over his last nine games, he's averaging 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and nearly one block, steal and assist while playing 25.3 minutes, four times going over 20 DKP including Friday against Wisconsin. He's a glue guy more than a focal point, but seemingly a safe pay-down option that plays a steady dose of minutes.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.