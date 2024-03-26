College Basketball DFS Picks: Sweet 16 Plays for Thursday, March 28

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

DraftKings College Basketball: Sweet 16 Picks

The second weekend of the NCAA Tournament gets underway Thursday evening at 7:09 p.m. EDT from Boston and Los Angeles. We've got another monster purse of $80,000 with a quarter of that to the winner and five additional four-digit prizes available.

The reduced slate is going to lead to a lot of chalky plays and group think. To win these GPPs, we've got to be different but not silly. A single-entry tournament would absolutely be my preferred choice here, though the prizes are lighter.

The group think is going to center around North Carolina - Alabama, which comes with a massive 173.5 point total that seems almost low with the Tide almost always a threat to score 100 points, even if they're expected to lose. Clemson - Arizona is next up and 20 points behind in expected scoring. Connecticut - San Diego State is the low mark at 136.0.

We're getting some prices breaks at the top end, with only two players priced at $9,000 or greater, which is needed in these smaller slates. But the bargain tier has seemingly risen, making it challenging to find stable options at the low end.

Top Targets

Tristen Newton, G, Connecticut ($8,500)

I don't want to rely on personal game takes included in my East Region Sweet 16 preview too much, as if I miss on game scripts, we're sunk. But with only four games to choose from, Newton has vaulted to the top of my contrarian top-end plays. Newton does it all, which creates a nice fantasy floor, and when two aspects of his game pop, there's a considerable ceiling. I love his size against the Aztecs' guards to both shoot over them, as well as cut through into the paint and score or dish. He went for 41.0 DKP against them in last year's National Championship game with a 19-point, 10-rebound, four-assist, two-steal line.

Keshon Gilbert, G, Iowa State ($7,000)

I prefer Gilbert to Lipsey in the matchup just due to Gilbert's size against a bigger opponent, and the slumping price. Gilbert went 3-of-14 against Washington State last time out, so we've got a bounce-back opportunity in a game in which I think the Cyclones can and will score. He's had a terrific 30.0 percent usage over his last four, averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals and has topped a 4x return in five of his last six.

As much as we'd like to, we can't just load our roster with guards. If paying up for frontcourt options, Oumar Ballo and regional preview darling Coleman Hawkins are my preference.

Middle Tier

Chase Hunter, G, Clemson ($6,400)

Terrible intro here, but I think Hunter is my least favorite player mentioned here, but a necessary evil. He carried Clemson in its first two games, averaging 20.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals with a 29.0 percent usage and a 44.4 percent 3-point success rate. PJ Hall has been in foul trouble, Joseph Girard can't find the bottom of the bucket and Ian Schieffelin has faded and likely draws Ballo. The production isn't anywhere near his regular season norms, and I worry about the change in venue altering shooting sight lines. But, we expect Arizona to push tempo, and Hunter needs to keep his form up if Clemson has upset hopes. He's playing at an elite level and isn't priced as such, even if it's up to an uncomfortable level.

Elliot Cadeau, G, North Carolina ($5,100)

On this slate, Cadeau could arguably fit into the bargain tier, but we're going to try and and dig deeper there. But this is a terrific spot for the freshman point guard. He can't shoot a lick, but can change speeds and accelerate, and the game flow heavily favors his game. I'd be shocked if Cadeau doesn't get five assists or better, and 10+ points is certainly possible. Cadeau will score in transition and I like him to get to the rim in the half court as well. This game flow fits Jae'Lyn Withers' game well too, but the price has surged to be equal to Cadeau's. Give me the guy that plays twice the minutes and will have the ball in his hands often. I have tremendous interest in Harrison Ingram here too for the Heels at the higher end, but frankly, RJ Davis and Armando Bacot are both also priced favorably, just likely to be more heavily-targeted.

Bargain Options

Robert Jones, F, Iowa State ($4,800)

Jones is the slate's only projected starter that has sub-$5,000 price tag, so that alone would seemingly make him a bargain. The floor is super low, as three of his past five games have resulted in 9.75 DKP or less. But he's also erupted for 33.25 DKP in that stretch. What's somewhat intruiging for Jones' floor is that he hadn't been in single-digit fantasy points in his first 30 games. He's Iowa State's biggest body, and I think that size is going to be needed against the bigger Illini. Hason Ward is priced nearly identically, but he seems to offer the same floor with a questionably lower ceiling.

RJ Godfrey, F, Clemson ($4,400)

Godfrey is a walking foul, averaging 3.3 across 16.0 minutes in his last four. But that shows he's highly active when on the court, which is at a slightly higher rate than his regular-season norms thanks to his teammates also being foul prone. He's averaged 16.0 DKP in this mini-run, which isn't quite a 4x return, but it's decent enough as a punt play to allow for three or more high-end options opposite him. If you're looking to completely punt a roster spot and hope for 10 fantasy points, UNC's Seth Trimble or Clemson's Chauncey Wiggins stand out.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.