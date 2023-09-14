College Basketball Draft Kit: Top Transfers to Mid-Major Conferences

This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

In another edition of college basketball transfer rankings for the 2023-24 season, I'm back to rank the 25 most impactful transfer players that landed at mid-major teams, starting with the top projected producer.

1. Graham Ike: Wyoming/Gonzaga

Ike was injured last season but posted 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds the year before for the Cowboys. Assuming he's healthy, he can dominate in the West Coast Conference.

2. Jordan Brown: Louisiana/Memphis

Brown averaged 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Ragin' Cajuns. He is a true formidable force in the paint and can dominate in the weakened American Athletic Conference.

3. Nelly Junior Joseph: Iona/New Mexico

Joseph averaged 14.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for the Gaels and will be a force down low for the Lobos.

4. Seth Towns: Ohio State/Buffalo

Towns, the last two seasons, has been riddled with injuries and disappointment. Going to the Bulls could be just what he needs for a resurgence to form if he stays healthy.

5. P.J. Fuller: Washington/Detroit

Fuller is on the move again, this time to give the Titans some much needed inside presence. He averaged 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last year in the Pac-12 and could really dominate in the Horizon League.

6. Mohamed Keita: St. John's/Tulsa

Injuries have hampered him, but he has the ability to produce some huge stats at 7-foot-1, especially at the mid-major level.

7. Ryan Nembhard: Creighton/Gonzaga

Nembhard is a solid point guard and floor leader that can keep the Zags poised at the top of the conference. He averaged 12.1 points and 4.8 assists for an excellent Creighton squad last year.

8. Caleb Mills: Florida State/Memphis

The Tigers keep attracting talent and Mills is an excellent two guard. He only averaged 13 points per game at FSU but can do much more in a faster paced Memphis offense.

9. David Jones: St. John's/Memphis

The Tigers retool even more with the addition of Jones. He scored 13.2 points per game, but like Mills, can do more in this offense.

10. Steve Settle III: Howard/Temple

Settle averaged 13.8 points and 5 rebounds per game for the Bison. He is a versatile big man at 6-10 with an all-around game.

11. Freddy Hicks: Tarleton State/Arkansas State

A solid forward with a smooth game. He averaged 16.2 points and 6.0 rebounds last season. He should produce comparable, if not better, numbers for the Red Wolves.

12. Greg Gantt: NC State/UNC-Asheville

Gantt needed a change of scenery and has the talent to put up big numbers again in Asheville.

13. Steele Venters: Eastern Washington/Gonzaga

Venters can score and he posted 15.5 points per game. He can be of value either starting or off the bench.

14. Max Shulga: Utah State/VCU

Shulga is a solid all-around player that can bolster the Rams' backcourt. He averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game for the Aggies last year.

15. Jacob Germany: UT-San Antonio/Wichita State

Talented big man that can fit right in at the four or five slot for the Shockers. He averaged 12.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

16. Jahvon Quinerly: Alabama/Memphis

Fourth big transfer for the Tigers. Has the talent to start and lead a three-guard attack. It's up to him to produce the way he can.

17. Cam Hayes: LSU/East Carolina

Another multi-school transfer that is more capable than we've seen so far. He can and should be an offensive leader for the Pirates.

18. Alexis Yetna: Seton Hall/Fairfield

Skilled big man that is capable of more offense. More noted for defense though. He scored 8.6 and rebounded 7.6 rebounds last season for the pirates.

19. Jordan Ivy-Curry: Pacific/UT San Antonio

Solid guard that can produce better scoring than the 10.3 points per game from last season.

20. Tanner Holden: Ohio State/Wright State

A player that was a star at Wright State, but not so much at Ohio State. Going to the huskies will give him ample chance to resurrect his numbers.

21. Jaykwon Walton: Wichita State/Memphis

Walton will be a valuable piece for the Tigers whether a starter or off the bench. He averaged 13.9 points per game last season and the high- flying Tigers will have plenty of offense to go around.

22. Ali Ali: Butler/Akron

Ali didn't get to produce much at Butler but will have better opportunities at Akron.

23. Bobby Pettiford, Jr.: Kansas/East Carolina

There wasn't enough room for Pettiford to produce more at KU, but with the Pirates, he should have a starring role.

24. Rondel Walker: TCU/North Texas

A guard with a lot of ability that become more of a star with the Mean Green.

25. Jalen Hill: Oklahoma/UNLV

Hill averaged 9.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game with the Sooners, but his talent suggests he can and will produce more in the faster-paced Running Rebel offense.