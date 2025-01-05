College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Sunday, January 5

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

On Sunday, we have six ranked college basketball teams in action, although there are no matchups featuring two ranked teams. It's an exciting slate of basketball, and a short window, with games tipping off at noon ET, with the final tip time at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Hunter Dickinson, C, Kansas

Dickinson heads into Sunday's game at UCF on an absolute roll, posting four consecutive double-doubles. In the impressive run, Dickinson is averaging 16.3 PPG, 13.3 RPG, 4.0 APG, 2.0 BPG and 1.0 SPG in the past four outings, and he even has hit three 3-pointers.

Against UCF, Dickinson should face very little resistance. The Knights are allowing teams to go for 74.8 PPG, which ranks 276th in the nation, in the bottom third overall. Teams are also hitting 42.4 percent from the field, and 33.1 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Dickinson should be a force in the pain in Orlando on Sunday. Look for a fifth consecutive double-double from the big man.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Hunter Dickinson, Over 30.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Tomislav Ivisic, C, Illinois

The 7-foot-1 sophomore from Vodice, Croatia has been enjoying a tremendous first season in North America, averaging 14.2 PPG and 9.2 RPG this season, while hitting 53.0 percent from the field.

Ivisic has been a little erratic lately, going for single-digit point totals in three of his past five outings. That includes a 3-of-8 shooting night Thursday at Oregon in a 109-77 victory over the No. 9 Ducks. Ivisic did finish with eight points and eight rebounds, but he was 3-of-8 from the field.

Ivisic is a recommended option against Washington, and he should enjoy some so-so defense. The Huskies allow 68.6 PPG, which isn't too shabby, but they allow the opponent to hit 43.4 percent from the field, so Ivisic and friends will face very little resistance.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tomislav Ivisic, Over 24.5 Pts+Rebs

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, G, Maryland

Gillespie wrapped up the 2024 calendar year with nine points on 3-of-7 shooting against Maryland-Eastern Shore in an 81-66 win on Dec. 28. If his New Year's resolution was to play better and never have another single-digit point total, he has already broken that resolution.

Gillespie misfired on six of his field-goal attempts, including 0-for-2 from behind the 3-point line, ending up with just a single point with two assists in 18 minutes before fouling out at Washington on Thursday. Yuck.

Gillespie averaged 17.3 PPG with 6.3 APG in a four-game stretch from Dec. 4-21, so the talent is obviously there. But latealy, something has been a little off. Until he gets untracked, keep playing against his totals.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Under 11.5 Points

