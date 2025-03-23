College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Sunday, March 23

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We pare down the NCAA Tournament from 24 teams to the Sweet 16 after Sunday's slate. On Saturday, we had another "Meat Loaf Day", hitting two out of three. What are you going to do? Texas Tech's Kerwin Walton was on fire, going for a career-high 27 points against UNC Wilmington in the opener. So, of course he was scoreless when we pick him Saturday. Ugh. Let's get on track Sunday.

Thomas Haugh, F, Florida

Haugh and the Gators meet the 2-time defending national champion UConn Huskies at Lenovo Center in Raleigh with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen hanging in the balance.

Haugh went for 13 points in the first-round victory against No. 16 seed Norfolk State on Friday, while adding four assists, three rebounds and two blocked shots. He struggled from behind the 3-point line, though, misfiring on each of his five attempts. Still, Haugh managed to get to the free-throw line seven times, hitting five. He has scored 11 or more points in each of his past four games, while going for double digits in six of the past seven outings.

UConn's defense is solid, allowing just 68.0 points per game (PPG) to rank 60th in the nation, while posting a 42.3 percent (93rd) mark from the field. However, UConn lets teams hit 35.1 percent (285th) from behind the 3-point line, and Haugh will step out for a few. He should get to double digits in points, win or lose.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Thomas Haugh, Over 9 Points

Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

Jakucionis had a tremendous stat line against Xavier Friday, going for 16 points despite hitting just 3-of-11 from the field, and 1-of-6 from behind the 3-point line. While that isn't so tremendous, he was a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line, while flirting with a triple-double with 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Jakucionis also had a double-double against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal loss March 14. While he has turned it over six times in each of his past three games, fortunately that doesn't really count against us in terms of going 'more' on his points and assists.

Kentucky has allowed 77.9 PPG (325th), while allowing 43.7 percent (176th) from the field. The Wildcats are strong against the three, allowing 30.8 percent (32nd).

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kasparas Jakucionis, Over 22.5 Pts+Asts

Jaxon Kohler, F, Michigan State

In one of the late games Sunday, the Spartans meet the New Mexico Lobos at 8:40 p.m. ET.

Kohler managed just four points on 2-of-6 shooting 20 minutes, but he was able to rack up nine rebounds against a smallish Bryant team in the first round Friday. He has averaged just 6.3 PPG in the past four games, but he has registered 6.8 RPG in the span, too.

New Mexico allows 70.8 PPG (145th), and 42.9 percent (120th) from the field with 33.9 percent (203rd) from behind the 3-point line. Kohler will be a big part of the offense in this matchup against the No. 10 seed. He should have more rebounds than points.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jaxon Kohler, Over 14.5 Pts+Rebs

