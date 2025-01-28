College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Tuesday, January 28

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's Tuesday, and we have a full schedule of games which feature eight ranked teams in action. We're going to be mostly looking to the midwest and west for winners on this day, however, and not necessarily in games featuring teams in the Top 25. We try and key on teams which play a poor brand of defense and take advantage, but it doesn't always work out. Even when you use common sense and stats, sometimes that's just not enough to pluck winners.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Jeremy Fears Jr, G, Michigan State

The freshman Fears has had a sensational season in his first year in East Lansing for head coach Tom Izzo, averaging 7.7 points per game (PPG), with 6.3 assists per game (APG) and 1.9 rebounds per game (RPG), while hitting 44.1 percent from the field.

However, lately the frosh appears to have hit a wall, averaging just 7.0 PPG in the past three games, while connecting on just 5-of-15 (33.3 percent) from the field, while averaging 5.7 APG with 2.0 RPG.

While Minnesota allows teams to hit 43.4 percent against them, which is middle of the road in the nation, and it allows 33.8 percent from behind the 3-point line, the Gophers tend to slow things down on offense, so both Minnesota and its opponent see limited possessions. Look for Fears to underwhelm in this Big Ten matchup in East Lansing.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jeremy Fears Jr., Under 14.5 Pts+Asts

Jahmyl Telfort, F, Butler

The Butler Bulldogs welcome the 10th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles to Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for a Big East conference rematch.

These teams met Dec. 18 in Milwaukee, with the Golden Eagles coming away with an 80-70 win. Despite the 10-point loss, Telford showed out for the visitors on that day. He was good for 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-4 from downtown, while collecting 10 rebounds with four assists. He has two double-doubles in the past nine games, too.

While Marquette is actually pretty decent defensively, allowing just 66.9 PPG, it is rather giving in field-goal percentage at 43.8 percent, ranking just 209th in the nation. There is room for Telfort to potentially replicate those numbers from mid-December, or at least come close.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jahmyl Telfort, Over 24.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State

In a Mountain West Conference matchup, the Air Force Falcons take the quick jaunt up Interstate 25 from The Springs to Fort Collins to clash with the Rams.

Air Force is a poor offense, going for just 63.6 PPG, and it has a horrific defense, allowing teams to hit 71.1 PPG, which is rather middle of the road. However, the Falcons also allow teams to connect at a 47.0 percent clip from the field, and 36.9 percent pace from behind the arc. Each of those marks are among the worst in the entire country.

The 6-foot-6 senior guard Clifford is one of the more unheralded players in the Mountain West, and he had been red-hot lately. He has 20 or more points in three straight outings, averaging 22.3 PPG, while pulling down at least seven boards in each of those battles, good for 8.7 RPG. He has six total 3-pointers in the span, too. Look for Clifford to go well above his projections against USAFA.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nique Clifford, Over 26.5 Pts+Rebs

