College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Tuesday, January 7

On Tuesday night, we have several huge power conference matchups, including a top-10 battle between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Out west, the Michigan Wolverines and UCLA Bruins meeting in a ranked battle in a conference battle at Pauley Pavilion, too. That game is available at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Alex Condon, F, Florida

Looking to the top-10 conference battle in Gainesville, we should have quite a defensive battle between the Volunteers and Gators.

Tennessee allows just 55.9 PPG, and that ranks No. 2 nationally. It is going to be tough for the Gators to roll up big points, and that's why we're staying away from Condon for Points and/or the Pts+Rebs or Pts+Rebs+Asts categories. Instead, we'll keep an eye on Condon's rebounding numbers instead.

The 6-foot-11 forward has posted 10 or more rebounds in three of the past four games, including seven points and 10 rebounds in a loss Saturday at No. 10 Kentucky. Condon is good for eight or more rebounds in seven of the past eight outings, too. He should be able to get to at least eight boards again on Tuesday.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Alex Condon, Over 7.5 Rebounds

Riley Kugel, G, Mississippi State

Kugel is playing good basketball lately, going for 17.7 PPG, 3.4 RPG and 2.0 APG in the past three games, while hitting a total of five 3-pointers in the span.

The Bulldogs topped LSU 80-72 in Baton Rouge last time out, and the offense has managed to rack up 80 or more points in seven consecutive outings. You can expect the Bulldogs to go for that total in Stark Vegas again on Tuesday, too.

For the Mississippi State choices, Kugel is closest to his season averages. He simply needs to be average to cash. Lately, as mentioned above, he has been going above and beyond offensively. Vanderbilt has allowed 73.0 PPG in the past two games against power conference opponents, so Kugel and friends should register decent point totals. Expect Kugel to register three or four boards, and two or three more assists, too.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Riley Kugel, Over 14.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan

In the late-night game in at Pauley Pavilion, expect defense to reign supreme between the Michigan Wolverines and UCLA Bruins.

Michigan picked up an 85-74 win at USC last time out on Saturday, with Goldin going for 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting, while adding four assists and three rebounds with four personal fouls in 25 minutes. While that's all well and good, Golden and his Wolverines teammates can expect a lot more resistance from the defensive-minded Bruins.

UCLA allows just 59.2 PPG, which ranks No. 7 in the nation. The Bruins are allowing opponents to hit just 39.5 percent from the field, while allowing teams to connect at a 29.5 percent pace from downtown. The latter isn't really Goldin's game, but he is a force in the paint, and he is likely to struggle with the defensive pressure. He has scored 13 or fewer points in two of the past three games, and that's against Fort Wayne and USC. The Bruins are a lot more suffocating than those teams.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Vladislav Goldin, Under 13 Points

