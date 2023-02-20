College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, February 20

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Friends, I have sad, dire news. After another 1-2 day yesterday, I'm now on the wrong side of the ledger for year. After rolling through January, February has slapped us like a Nor'easter, dropping me to 34-35-1/-1 on the year. I've historically heated up in March, so while I'm comfortable the wins will come, be cautious and conservative until your boy starts to show signs of life again. I believe transparency is the only way to a successful partnership and I want to see your bankrolls stable when the Madness descends and it starts with a winning Monday.

Howard at Morgan State

Fool me twice, shame on me. You may recall I made a case to against the Bison last week and they showed me the error of my ways. Howard is currently on a nine-game heater and I'm not about to get in their way today. They have dominated teams outside the KenPom Top 300 and beat Morgan State by 32 in January. The Bison are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall and 7-3 ATS in the last 10 games in which they have been favored. They seem to enjoy the trip to enjoy the trip to Baltimore as they are on a 4-0 ATS run at Morgan State. The Bears have been crushed by injuries and the lack of depth has shown in their last three games where they have lost by 20, 12, and 22. Howard rolls.



College Basketball Best Bet: Howard -6.5 (universal)

Hawaii at Cal State Bakersfield

The one constant with Hawaii athletics is travel. In general, their teams either struggle with games on the mainland or they thrive. This Rainbow Warriors team appears to thrive. They have taken care of all Big West teams outside of the KenPom Top 200 and have done so in convincing fashion, while Bakersfield has struggled with Top 200 teams. Hawaii is one of the best defensive teams in the Big West and should lock down a Bakersfield team that struggles to score. Cover your eyes.....this will likely be ugly, but Hawaii should put it away with free throws down the stretch.



College Basketball Best Bet: Hawaii -6 (@ PointsBet)

Cal State Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara

This game has all the makings of a close clash between two of the five Big West teams within three games of the top of the conference standings. All six of Fullerton's losses have come by single digits so the Titans are used to playing in tight contest and is reflected in their excellent 19-8 ATS mark on the year. They are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as underdogs and are 4-1 ATS in their last five trips to Santa Barbara. UCSB has lost two straight for the first time all year and are dealing with two key injuries that have contributed to that skid. I see the Gauchos coming out firing but Fullerton taking their best shot and keeping this close to the very end.



College Basketball Best Bet: CS Fullerton +6.5 (@ DraftKings)

