College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

With the regular season starting to wind down, now is the time to make a splash on the waiver wire. There are a number of players who have started to play their best basketball in February and who should still be available across a variety of different leagues. A focus this week was players who can give us contributions in a variety of stat categories going forward.

Guards

Al-Amir Dawes (Seton Hall):

Greg Elliott (Pittsburgh):

Frankie Collins (Arizona State):

Collins has been an up-and-down scorer all season, but he has now reached double figures in each of the last six contests. During that stretch, the Michigan transfer is averaging 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.2 three-pointers per contest. As you can see, Collins is able to give fantasy managers solid contributions across the board and will be counted on to continue to do so if Arizona State wants to make a run at an NCAA Tournament bid.

Jayden Taylor (Butler):

Taylor got off to a hot start to the season, but has primarily been a sixth man throughout much of Big East play. The concussion to Chuck Harris gave Taylor a starting spot back, and the sophomore has taken advantage, averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.7 three-pointers over the last three games. It's unknown when Harris will be able to return, but until that point comes, Taylor is certainly worthy of being in all lineups.

Mike Mitchell (Pepperdine):

Pepperdine can't defend to save its life, but the Waves certainly know how to push the pace and score, which honestly is the perfect kind of combination for fantasy basketball. Mitchell has really taken off, averaging 15.8 points, 4.8 assists, 3.3 three-pointers, and 3.0 rebounds over his last six games. The sophomore is also shooting 50 percent from the field and 47 percent from deep during that span.

Forwards

Jaemyn Brakefield (Mississippi):

Brakefield has seek his production skyrocket over the past couple weeks. The junior is averaging 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 three-pointers over the last six contests. Ole Miss continues to deal with injuries this season, and Brakefield is about the most consistent option the team has to rely on.

John Tonje (Colorado State):

Colorado State is one of the worst defenses in the Mountain West and as a result they play in a lot of shootouts. That has helped out a player like Tonje put up some really strong lines of late. Over the last three games, Tonje is averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 three-pointers per contest. Tonje is hitting at a 46-percent clip from deep during that stretch, and there's no reason for him to not continue to let it fly the rest of the season.

Maximus Edwards (George Washington):

Edwards showed promise right away this season as a redshirt freshman, but his production was fairly inconsistent. Edwards has now scored in double figures over his last nine games and is averaging 14.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers, and 1.1 steals over that stretch. He plays a lot bigger than his 6-5 frame would suggest and is asked to play nearly the full 40 minutes every game.

Isaiah Crawford (Louisiana Tech):

Crawford has become an absolute stat stuffer for Louisiana Tech. This 6-6 forward is averaging 15.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.8 steals, 1.2 three-pointers, and 1.0 blocks over the last five games. Crawford and Cobe Williams will continue to try to carry the Bulldogs throughout the remainder of the season.

Beau Becker (Air Force):

Air Force has used a lot of different lineups over the course of the season, but Becker has proved worthy of being a focal part of the lineup with his recent play. Over the last five games the sophomore is putting up 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers, and 1.8 blocks per contest. Becker is also shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 48 percent from deep during that stretch.

Centers

Makhel Mitchell (Arkansas):

Mitchell has now started the last four games for the Razorbacks and is averaging 8.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks on 64 percent shooting. The senior is showing why he is one of the best defenders in a conference full of elite interior defenders. Mitchell averaged 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game last season with Rhode Island.

Vladislav Goldin (Florida Atlantic):

FAU sits in a great spot with a 24-2 record this season and Goldin's ability to control the paint has been a big reason for that. The 7-1 center is putting up 16.0 points and 7.3 rebounds and 69 percent shooting over his last four games. Trey Jemison of UAB is really the only other big man in the conference who has the ability to matchup with Goldin, and now that their regular season series is over, Goldin should continue to dominate on the inside going forward.