DFS College Basketball: Friday Preview (Early)

Major conference tournaments are moving into the quarter and semifinals Friday, and DraftKings has a six-game early slate with a $5k top prize. This sets the table for a 12-game late slate with another $5k on the line, but we'll dial in on the early plays in this column.

Lineup builds Friday morning start with making a decision on top players Zach Edey ($11,300) and Brandon Miller ($9,500). These guys clearly have the highest ceilings among the player pool, but neither team is in the top-3 implied total rankings, and in three matchups against Friday's opponents in conference play, only Miller hit 4x once (barely). Neither should be left out in mass entry, but if you devote this much salary and your $4k options don't hit, you'll have a tough time climbing the ranks. As a result, I'll try to focus on a bit more balance here.

Top Plays

Marcus Sasser, G, Houston ($8,800)

This is a cash game play, as Houston has the highest implied total on the slate, and Sasser leads the way in usage rate, minutes and fantasy PPG over the Cougars' last five. The senior shooting guard had 35.8 DK points just three games ago against the Pirates and is averaging 34.29 DK points over his last seven, missing 4x just twice in that span. The only risk is a blowout in which he's rested early.

Landers Nolley, G, Cincinnati ($8,500)

Nolley has a floor like no other. He's averaged 36.13 DK points in his last 14 games, attempting 12 or more field goals in each. The floor in that span was 25.5, while he surpassed 40 DK points four times. Cincinnati is within a point of Tennessee for the second-highest implied total of the slate, and the Bearcats have everything to play for, having to fight for a tournament bid. Look for them to rely heavily on their usage and scoring leader.

Middle Tier

Damian Dunn, G, Temple ($7,700)

Dunn has reclaimed his starting spot over the last six games and averaged 30.7 DK points over that span. More importantly for DFS purposes, Dunn averaged 38.3 mpg and 5.8 three-pointers attempted in that stretch. Over his last five, he has the highest usage rate among Temple starters by a full five percent. Cincinnati isn't the menacing defensive matchup it was in the Mick Cronin days, and it's actually an up-tempo game for the Owls, so no need to shy away.

Josiah-Jordan James, G, Tennessee ($6,200)

James looks to be fully back from an ankle injury at the perfect time, as he's played in four straight -- reaching double-digit scoring in each -- and started back-to-back games for the Vols. Furthermore, he's second on the team in both usage rate and minutes played over that stretch. Tennessee has the second-highest implied total on the slate, and this game is tied for the top over/under at time of posting, so the time to use James is now before his price creeps into the $7k+ range.

Value Plays

Dashawn Davis, G, Mississippi State ($5,300)

Alabama is a difficult matchup any way you cut it, ranking third in the country in perimeter defense and first in 2-point FG defense, but there will at least be more opportunities, as the Tide owns the second-fastest adjusted tempo rating (per KenPom). Davis fared well back in Tuscaloosa in late-January, scoring 29.0 DK points. Over the team's last five games, he's third in usage rate and second among the starters in minutes played. The Bulldogs need a signature win to lock in their tournament status, and their prospects will rely heavily on the senior point guard.

The same logic that applies to Davis here also applies to Shakeel Moore ($5,900), who is averaging 24.32 DK points over his last four and has the higher usage rate, but just costs $600 more. Both make for possible lineup fillers, but it's tough to use both in the same lineup given the matchup.

Jahvon Quinerly, G, Alabama ($5,100)

Quinerly's big games have been tough to time this year. He suffered a torn ACL in last year's NCAA Tournament and was brought back sooner than expected, but the senior has yet to regain his role as a full-time starter, almost as if Alabama is still being conservative with his usage. That's changed recently, however, as he's logged 28, 36 and 33 minutes off the bench in his last three, resulting in 29.3, 42.5 and 20.0 DK points, respectively. With six days between games and the stakes increasing, it looks like the time is now for Nate Oats to start deploying arguably his best guard at full capacity.

Didn't realize until the end how guard-heavy the column turned out to be, so I'll toss in a quick bit on forwards. Of course, Jarace Walker ($7,400) and J'Wan Roberts ($7,800) from Houston are safe bets given their projected point total and weak opponent. Some less-safe guys I'd consider are Charles Bediako ($5,000) and Jonas Aidoo ($5,100). One could also use Derek Simpson ($3,200) as a complete punt play, as he started over Aundre Hyatt in the Big Ten tournament opener against Michigan and recorded a season-high 27.8 DK points.

