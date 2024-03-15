DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Friday, March 15

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The conference tournament schedule continues into Friday after a handful of surprising performances in the previous couple of days. It truly is starting to feel like March Madness, as we head into the final weekend of league tourney play leading up to Selection Sunday. Let's pluck some winners at PrizePicks and build some bankroll heading into the craziness.

If you're not familiar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Yaxel Lendeborg, F, UAB

The junior from Pennsauken, N.J. has been doing special things down at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, and now he'll get a chance to introduce himself to a wider audience in the American Athletic Conference tournament against Wichita State.

Lendeborg racked up 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots with a steal in a win over SMU on Sunday in the regular-season finale, and that came on the heels of a performance with 19 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal at Temple last Thursday. Wichita State has felt Yaxel's fury, too. Honestly, that sounds like a roller coaster ride -- Yaxel's Fury. Anyway, he went for 20 points, 15 rebounds and three assists with a blocked shot in a loss to the Shockers on Feb. 28 in B-Ham. He is doing it all for the Blazers lately, and he should exceed his point threshold Friday.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Yaxel Lendeborg, Over 28.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Stephon Castle, G, Connecticut

If you've read my column before, you'll know I am a giant fan of the Over 0.5 3-Pointers play. All you need is one, and then you're done. It's easily the most stress-free play of the entire PrizePicks assortment.

Castle misfired on each of his two 3-pointer attempts in a rout of Xavier on Thursday. However, he did drop in a pair of triples at Providence in the regular-season finale. He isn't a slam-dunk play in this particular category, as he has been blanked from behind the arc in three of his past four outings. However, the last time he faced the Johnnies, he was 2-for-2 from downtown. St. John's has a 34.4% defensive 3-pointer percentage, which was in the bottom third of the country.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Stephon Castle, Over 0.5 3-Pointers

Cormac Ryan, G, North Carolina

The senior from New York City averaged just 11.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, but he has taken the offense to a new level recently. He was good for 14 points, including three triples, in a rout of Florida State on Thursday in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals. Prior to that, he dumped in 31 points with six 3-pointers, capturing the hearts of Carolina fans everywhere in the second installment of the Battle of the Blues. There won't be a third. Duke lost in the quarters. That's for all my UNC people! Hope you enjoyed the smile.

Ryan has posted 14 or more points in three consecutive games and six of his previous eight outings. He actually faced Pitt way back on Jan. 2, going for 10 points and seven rebounds, but he spent that evening in foul trouble. Look for Ryan to get to at least 15 points, helping the Heels to the ACC Semifinals.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Cormac Ryan, Over 12.5 Points

