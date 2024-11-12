DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Tuesday, Nov. 12th

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The 2024-25 college basketball has a handful of impressive games on the schedule, including a titanic doubleheader at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, which features the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

Moustapha Thiam, C, UCF

Thiam and the Knights welcome the FAU Owls to Additional Financial Arena, with a tip-off at 7 p.m. ET. This game can be streamed at ESPN+.

The 7-foot-2 freshman from Senegal stumbled against Texas A&M in his collegiate debut, going for just two points while spending the night in foul trouble. He picked up five personals in just 22 minutes. He was much more effective againt Fort Wayne on Friday night, hitting 5-of-10 from the field, while finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot in his 26 minutes. Thiam is a strong play to dominate the paint, and it won't take much for him to get across the finish line for this selection.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Moustapha Thiam, Over 6.5 Points

Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

Murray-Boyles is a sophomore from Soda City, playing in a second season his hometown college team. That has to be exciting, and he is playing like it early on.

CMB averaged 10.4 PPG with 5.7 RPG and 1.8 APG in 19 starts and 28 games last season in his freshman campaign. He is looking to crush those numbers this season.

Murray-Boyles posted 17 points with seven boards and four blocked shots in a stunning loss Monday night against North Florida of the Atlantic Sun Conference. He did his part, though, hitting a solid 7-of-16 from the field. In the second game against South Carolina State, Murray-Boyles went for 19 points, 16 rebounds and four assists, while missing just once on eight attempts. Against a smallish Towson team, Murray-Boyles should shine again.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Collin Murray-Boyles, Over 25.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Erik Reynolds, G, St. Joseph's

Reynolds has been good and bad through the first two games.

The senior guard lit up the scoreboard in the opener against Navy, going for 29 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 6-of-13 from downtown. That was the good.

The bad was his performance in the second game Friday, as he managed just five points on 2-of-14 shooting, including a dismal 1-of-11 from behind the arc, as St. Joe's suffered an inexplicable 73-67 loss to Central Connecticut State. So, will we get good Reynolds, or bad Reynolds? This is a big game, and he is a big player. I expect Reynolds to step up his game.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Erik Reynolds, Over 3.5 3-Pointers

