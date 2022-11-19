DFS College Basketball: Saturday Preview & Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

DraftKings is offering a six-game main slate Saturday, with tipoff at 1:00 p.m. EST, followed by a three-game evening contest that tips at 6:00 p.m and is full of mid-majors (at best) and isn't for the faint of heart. But there's still money to be won, and hopefully some/most of these picks can help accomplish whatever your goal is when playing.

Main Slate

Due to Friday's deep slate thanks to some preseason tournaments, we're flying a little blind when it comes to games to target, as we're not seeing totals posted too early. Feel free to check in throughout the morning and adjust accordingly.

Top Tier

Terquavion Smith, G, North Carolina State ($9,200)

Smith was worth 41.0 DKP in just 23 minutes against FIU, shooting 6-for-15 from the floor and 1-for-8 from 3-point range. That's how diversely he can impact the game. I'm not worried about him blowing out in this game as a result, as Smith will get his against Elon's 339th-ranked defense. I know Smith is the first name read here, but I jump around when writing this, and I think there's enough value elsewhere to build a competitive lineup around the slate's highest-priced option. Teammate Jarkel Joiner ($9,000) has appeal too if we need to save a few bucks.

Bryce Hopkins, G/F, Providence ($8,300)

Forward options aren't terrific on this slate, and I think I can make a case against more than I can for. Hopkins gives us frontcourt eligibility, is a lock for 30+ minutes in a game that figures to be tight and is a bit of a mismatch for Miami's smaller three-guard lineup. With a 27.25 DKP floor and a 34.0 DKP ceiling to date, there could be some upside given the increased competition with Hopkins being the go-to guy late.

Middle Tier

Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse ($6,600)

Cuse is a massive favorite here, so I'm banking on the freshman getting a tad more run than his higher-priced teammates. He's enjoyed a 25.6 percent usage rate through two games, averaging 18.0 points. That alone, without peripherals, gives us a near 3x return, and we know he'll at worst stumble into said other stats. Northeastern, for their part, rank 235th in defensive efficiency.

Nijel Pack, G, Miami ($5,900)

The Hurricanes have a core four playing 75+ percent of their minutes, and Pack is $1,000 less than the next closest in Isaiah Wong ($6,900), who I also like. Pack seems to still be fitting in to his new team and is struggling to find his stroke, shooting 31.6 percent from 3-point range against 43.6 percent from a year ago. He's got room to grow as a result, and the current 22.3 DKP still flirts with 4x.

Value Plays

Mustapha Amzil, F, Dayton ($5,800)

I think Dayton is a great place to look to stack Saturday. There's little reason for DaRon Holmes ($8,900) to suit up (undisclosed), and they could be without two other starters, one of whom hasn't played to date. The Flyers really only have a six-man rotation when healthy, so there are going to be ample minutes for secondary players to absorb in a pretty soft matchup. Amzil is averaging a 3.5x return on this price, and Dayton's opponent in Robert Morris is 303rd in defensive efficiency per KenPom through three games, two of which came against Pittsburgh Greensburg and West Virginia Wesleyan.

Chance Moore, G, Missouri State ($5,200)

I'm not going to pretend to be an expert on Missouri State basketball, so this is a strict stat play. And frankly, the matchup with MTSU isn't perfect, as the Blue Raiders are a respectable 79th in defensive efficiency while playing a 161st ranked tempo to date. But Moore is a big fish in a small pond, having transferred from Arkansas. He's garnering a 30.8 percent usage rate and is playing 27 minutes nightly, second on the team despite beginning games on the bench. At 6-foot-6, he can rebound in addition to score, giving him a shot at a double-double.

Evening Slate

Kudos to DraftKings for putting this slate out there, but man is it a grind. Three teams most will never watch unless it's March, and one game has a ridiculously low total of 117.5.

Top Tier

Sherif Kenney, G, Bryant ($7,600) (Sherif Gross-Bryant per DK/Bryant's roster)

Kenney is thriving in his new home after transferring from La Salle, averaging 20.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals, garnering a 31.9 percent usage rate. Bryant plays at the nation's third-fastest tempo in the early going, and their opponent in FIU checks in at 47th, and 234th in defensive efficiency to boot. He's $1,500 less than Charles Pride on the one team we want to load up on Saturday evening, speaking of which...

Earl Timberlake, G, Bryant ($7,500)

I have no idea how the former top recruit ended up at Bryant, but the former Miami Hurricane and Memphis Tiger clearly qualifies as a big fish in a small pond. He's played 35 minutes in consecutive games, and paired with tempo, there's ample upside to this guard who is averaging 9.3 rebounds to go with his 14.3 points. Pairing these two should have managers expecting a minimum of 70 DKP for $15,100, a 4.6x return to build around.

Middle Tier

Denver Jones, G, Florida International ($7,000)

This is a high for me on the price point, as Jones does nothing but score, but on a slate with very few known commodities, maybe that stability is fine despite a lack of upside. He's got an impressive 27.0 percent usage rate and is scoring 18.0 points per game. Jones would seem to benefit the most from the expected high-tempo contest.

Anthony Holland, G/F, Fresno State ($6,500)

This is the game we want to steer clear of due to the low total, but that avoidance can also create low-used tournament options. Holland gives us positional flexibility, 30+ minute guarantees and a 21.0 DKP floor. Maybe there isn't the ceiling we want given the matchup, with these teams ranking 346 and 361 in tempo, but Holland looks safe.

Value Plays

Titus Wright, F, Western Michigan ($5,800)

Frontcourt options are severely lacking on this slate, which makes Holland's flexibility that much more appealing. As such, I'd take as many high-end guards as you can afford, and just take what you can get from the forward positions. Wright is part of a deep Broncos' rotation, but he put up 13 points two games ago and grabbed 12 boards in his last outing. It's a reach, but all forwards are, and I'd rather pay for sure things elsewhere.

Mohamed Sanogo, F, Florida International ($4,200)

Two themes combine here; targeting the FIU-Bryant matchup and paying down for forwards. Sang is one of nine Panthers seeing at least 15.0 minutes, and he's got a reasonable 20.3 percent usage during that opportunity. He's been between 13.75 and 17.5 DKP in every outing, and could even stretch that given the expected pace. And he is welcomed into that low point given the low price.

