DFS College Basketball: Sunday Preview and Picks

The final spots for next week's sweet 16 will be up for grabs on Sunday and it will be interesting to see if these teams can give us as good of a day as they did on Friday. There weren't a ton of upsets in number, but we were shown one of the top two upsets in tournament history when Fairleigh Dickinson knocked off Purdue.

We have all but one game with a total over 140. The one that isn't is a tight matchup between UCONN and Saint Mary's. It has a total of only 128, while the nightcap between Gonzaga and TCU totals 156.5, the highest on the slate.

Top Tier

Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, Indiana ($10,900)

What is there to say about TJD? He is just a pure stud. He has massive rates across the board and the matchup with Miami is nothing to be scared of. There is enough value, in my opinion, to fit him on this slate and he isn't even priced as high as we have seen him at points this year.

Markquis Nowell. G, Kansas State ($9,200)

I was a little weary of playing Nowell on Friday in a matchup with Montana State, but he gave out his upside performance with fourteen assists. When he facilitates and gets to double digit assists is when we see his massive upside. He now gets a $600 discount from Friday, and I'm not scared of a matchup with Kentucky.

Middle Tier

Osasere Ighodaro, F, Marquette ($7,300)

This is mostly matchup driven, as I have been targeting big men versus Michigan State all year long. We likely see mid thirties minutes from him here and should smash this mid range price tag. Tyler Kolek ($9,400) could even look to facilitate more than usual after suffering a thumb injury on Friday. I love Ighodaro to push for 5x his price tag on this slate.

Mike Miles Jr., G, TCU ($6,900)

I had been waiting to see the Mike Miles of old since coming back from his injury and man did we get it in round one. He attacked all game and made his way to the foul line more than we have seen since early in the year. LIke, Nowell, he gets a discount from Friday here and has me ready to hop aboard in the best game environment on the slate.

Value Plays

Guillermo Diaz Graham, F, Pittsburgh ($5,300)

I don't want to act like there are no red flags with this play, as Guillermo has a high foul rate and we did see Fede Federiko ($4,500) play some minutes in Round 1. He also got an $800 price increase. The good thing is that his rates are massive when on the floor, and I don't see how he hasn't carved out a solid role for this team with how good he has played.

Joe Munden Jr., G, Fairleigh Dickinson ($4,400)

Munden does a little bit of everything for this team and should see mid-twenties in terms of minutes. Fairleigh Dickinson still has a near seventy team total, even as fifteen point underdogs. I don't want tons of exposure to this team, but I have no trouble taking a shot on Munden at a value price tag.

