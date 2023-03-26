DFS College Basketball: Sunday Preview & Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

What a wild weekend of March Madness we have had to this point. Could we see even more fireworks on Sunday? I think it is very possible, especially in the second game due to the question marks around Dylan Disu (foot).

Top Plays

Baylor Scheierman, G, Creighton ($8,000)

We finally saw the stat stuffing Scheierman that we're used to seeing against Princeton. Overall, I want more exposure to the second game, but I don't mind paying up for one of the two Creighton studs.

Marcus Carr, G, Texas ($7,500)

If Disu is out or limited, Texas is going to need other guys to step up and take on even more of a role. We saw Carr be more aggressive without him against Xavier, and this is another strong matchup for him with Miami.

Middle Tier

Nijel Pack, G, Miami ($6,800)

Pack was smoking hot in the upset of Houston on Friday. These are the types of things I like to ride in the tournament, especially in the second game of the weekend. Miami is going to need hot shooting from one of their guards to knock off Texas, so I would get exposure to at least one of them.

Tyrese Hunter, G, Texas ($5,900)

Max minutes for under $6,000 is something I'm very interested in, especially in a matchup with Miami. I will have lots of exposure overall to this Texas team whether it's Hunter, Carr, Rice or Allen in the mid range. This is a great matchup for both sides of this game, and Hunter excels in fast-paced matchups.

Value Plays

Micah Parrish, G, San Diego State ($5,000)

Two strong tournament games in a row have been logged by Parrish, and the price tag is again advantageous here. It was more the peripherals that got him there against Alabama, and we have to remember that this won't be the pace increase that San Diego State saw there. I also have interest in teammate Keshad Johnson ($4,800) at a similar price tag.

Christian Bishop, F, Texas ($4,500)

This is a little dependent on the status of Disu, but I personally don't see him being full go even if he does play. Bishop got increased minutes with the injury to Disu against Xavier and put up 28.8 DraftKings points, just shy of a strong double double.



