DFS College Basketball: Tuesday Preview and Picks

Our standard 12-game slate is on the board at DrafKings Tuesday night, with a 6:30 p.m. EST tip. Five games double over into the evening slate. The main contest has a reasonable $3,000 first-place prize up for grabs for a $15 entry.

We've got some pretty conflicting styles in these matchups. Only half of the main slate features totals north of 140 points, with equally as many hovering in the 133-point range, making for some pretty clear targets and fades. Or, perhaps there are some studs that can go ignored in these lower-scoring contests.

Only two players are priced in five-figures, and one of them, Colin Castleton ($10,200), won't suit up. Trayce Jackson-Davis ($11,200) leads the way and isn't in form for that price. Perhaps that leads to low roster percentages in what could be a high-scoring affair? I have definite interest personally.

Top Tier

Kris Murray, F, Iowa ($9,500)

At such a discount to Jackson-Davis, Murray looks like the right pay up option Tuesday. This game comes with a slate-high 155.0 point total, and we know Murray will rarely leave the floor and take volumous shots, establishing an elevated floor. He's had two 50+ DKP outings in his last five and went for 51.0 DKP against Indiana previously, showing the elite ceiling we're hoping for to combat Indiana's star forward.

Jarkel Joiner, G, North Carolina State ($8,900)

The Wolfpack scored 84 points on Duke previously, and have put up 90+ in two of their last five. While we expect this game to be far closer than the previous meeting, I still expect it to play wide open. I'm intruiged by teammate Terquavion Smith ($8,600) at his sliding price, but the fact is he's largely just a scorer. Joiner, meanwhile, is a more well-rounded stat provider, creating the potential for an elite ceiling and giving him multiple paths to stability. He's also taken at least 10 shots in all but three games to date and had a robust 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds against the Blue Devils earlier this season.

Middle Tier

Josiah-Jordan James, G, Tennessee ($6,200)

It's all about the discount here. James returned from a nearly three-week absence over the weekend, put up 18 points in 21 minutes, and his price fell here $600, creating a nice buying opportunity. He's been priced as high as $7,900 this season, and while the minutes may still be reduced as he builds back his conditioning, he's a far more diverse player than he showed in his return to action. Arkansas ranks a decent 57th in tempo, per KenPom, and though we know Tennessee won't push pace, they also shouldn't sit in the 60s, point-wise, giving James some stability.

Braelen Bridges, F, Georgia ($6,100)

We've successfully targeted big men against Florida sans Castelton, but Georgia doesn't have that go-to guy in the paint. I'm personally a little sad at Bridges' price point, hoping it would be lower, but he's in good form, having scored in double digits in five of six, snagging eight or more boards in four of those outings. The opportunity is there for a double-double at a lineup-average price.

Bargain Tier

Bobi Klintman, F, Wake Forest ($5,400)

We were ahead of the curve with Klintman over the weekend, where he gave us an impressive 34.5 DKP for just $4,900 in his first start following Damari Monsanto's season-ending injury. The price still hasn't fully caught up to Klintman's new-found opportunity, so I advise going right back to the well. He posted a double-double over the weekend, and took an impressive 12 shots. Wake put up 83 points against Boston College in an earlier meeting, and with the Eagles just 109th defensively, flirting with 80 should again be expected, putting Klintman in a great spot for production.

Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke ($5,400)

Proctor has topped 20 DKP in three straight, four of five and six of eight, yet his price point has fallen to its lowest point since mid-January. Proctor is a multi-category contributor, giving him different paths to fantasy success. North Carolina State ranks 79th defensively and 89th in tempo, but I believe the eye test is important and not always fully backing metrics. The Wolfpack play pretty wide open, with each of their last five games going for at least 146 points. Proctor is a lock for 30+ minutes, which should lock in a 4x return.

