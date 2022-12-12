DFS College Basketball: Tuesday Preview & Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

DraftKings is offering us a challenging six-game slate Tuesday evening, tipping off at an early 6:30 p.m. EST, with four games overlapping into their night slate at 8:30. Memphis-Alabama is the only matchup pitting two reasonably top teams against each other, while there are ample high point totals across the slate, albeit with some large spreads. It's going to force us to bank on favorites getting their share early before they go deeper into their bench.

I haven't been great across the early season, but am riding a tiny heater, finishing eighth last Wednesday using all six players featured here and two add-ons, and then finishing 15th on Saturday afternoon's slate with the same formula, both in small tournaments. Let's see if we can pick the right mix again Tuesday.

Top Tier

Armando Bacot, F, North Carolina ($8,700)

It's fair to question Bacot's minutes in just his second game back from injury, but he's a double-double machine every time he steps on the floor. The Citadel check in 233rd in tempo, so I don't look for this to be a game where the Heels guards dominate in transition. The Bulldogs don't start a player north of 215 pounds, with only Stephen Clark going more than 6-foot-4. They have absolutely no shot at containing Bacot on the interior or on the glass.

Jarkel Joiner, G, North Carolina State ($7,600)

Teammate Terquavion Smith ($8,600) is far safer and has higher potential as well thanks to his all-around statistical contributions, but Joiner offers us some fair upside at a bit of a discount. Joiner has taken at least 10 shots in all but one of the Wolfpacks' first 11 games, and right now is seeing a big basket, connecting on 21-of-33 over the last two games. NCST isn't an elite team, and this game is expected to be close despite the name on the opposing jersey. Furman checks in in the top third in tempo and top 15 percent in offensive efficiency. The Paladins should stay close, leading to ample production from Joiner.

Middle Tier

Noah Clowney, F, Alabama ($6,400)

Clowney has been a real find for the Tide as one of their less heralded freshmen. The overall production gives 9.4 points and 8.3 rebounds nightly. But Clowney is surging of late, posting 38 points and 20 boards in his last two outings against Houston and SDSU. He's been more consistent as a rebounder than a scorer, and Alabama as a team is likely due a letdown after its comeback win over the Cougars. But Clowney's price isn't exorbitant, and a 4x return seems reasonable.

Courtney Ramey, G, Arizona ($6,400)

We absolutely need a share or more of the Wildcat offense Tuesday, but if we're going different at the top and sort of fading Azuolas Tubelis ($8,800) and Oumar Ballo ($8,900), there aren't many sure bets. Ramey rarely leaves the court, so I'm banking on minutes to lead to production in a game where Arizona could flirt with 90 points. Ramey's 18.3 percent usage rate isn't ideal, but he has at least four rebounds in five of six, and has 17 assists in his last four -- a number that could bloat here given the expected team score.

Value Tier

JP Pegues, G, Furman ($4,900)

I don't think we can win on this slate without taking at least one body off of the underdogs/non-power schools. Pegues has a mediocre 17.5 percent usage rate, but he's got at least eight shot attempts in four straight, has played at least 33 minutes in three of four, collecting at least five rebounds three times and five assists twice. The Wolfpack's 46th-ranked tempo should provide a tad more opportinity, and the price point is right where we need it to not hurt us, allowing for more pay ups, while also giving a puncher's chance at 4x or better.

Jayden Hardaway, G, Memphis ($4,100)

There's next to no upside in Hardaway, but given his price, that can be okay. Alabama comes in 13th in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, but 25th in tempo, so maybe we can squeeze out a bit more? Hardaway has played 50 minutes across the Tigers last two, and taken 19 shots in that span. He's made only nine and provided just 28.5 DKP total, but is that's really so bad? At this price, we need a mere 12.3 DKP for a 3x return, something we should feel confident about given current opportunity. His low price can offer a third top-tier option with far more potential.

