DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

As is becoming normal, DraftKings has two slates to consider Wednesday evening, with the larger prize coming from the earlier slate, which tips at 7:00 p.m. EST. $2,000 is again at stake for the winner, which will come from an eight-game contest. Eight additional games tip off at 9:00 or later, comprising the smaller prize pool evening slate.

Weather isn't something we normally consider for hoops, but it's worth monitoring with much of the country experiencing freezing temperatures. Florida-Tennessee tipped early on Tuesday due to travel conditions in the evening, altering the slate some yesterday. That looks unlikely here with games in the prepared north or further south, but it's worth mentioning to make sure if you're playing, you get your lineup set early and tweak as needed late.

The main slate Wednesday doesn't have a player priced above $8,900, so we shouldn't need super bargain options to make a successful lineup. Two games come with totals of 156.0 points or more, while Virginia Tech-Virginia can largely be ignored at a paltry 123.5 points.

Top Players

Tristen Newton, G, Connecticut ($7,800)

This feels like as safe of a play as we can get, making Newton a terrific lineup anchor, even if it feels obvious to me and thus could be popular. Newton has a 26.6 percent usage rate over his last five, failing to reach at least 30 DKP just once. He impacts the game at all levels, scoring, rebounding and distributing, giving him multiple angles to a fantasy return if one aspect isn't clicking. Bot teams play slow and are sound defensively, but the Huskies still come with a respectable 74.0-point implied total. The only caveat I'll offer is Newton had 33.0 total DKP in two matchups with the Blue Jays last year. Different teams now for sure, but I'll respect you if that's enough to pivot, and Cam Spencer is only a few hundred dollars more.

Nijel Pack, G, Miami ($7,500)

This is a game we know we want shares of, particularly on the 'Canes side, as they have the slate's highest implied total at 82.0 points. Perhaps Pack offers some differentiation over Norchad Omier and/or Matt Cleveland at a slightly lower cost. In four games since returning from a two-game injury absence, Pack has averaged 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 45.8 percent from 3-point range, taking six nightly. Florida State ranks 218th in defending the arch, suggesting Pack is going to get open looks from deep, He's proving to be more than just a scorer for fantasy managers right now, and for good measure, went for 33.0 DK against the 'Noles last season.

Middle Tier

Mawot Mag, F, Rutgers ($6,800)

Mag profiles almost identically to that of teammate Clifford Omoruyi, who is priced slightly higher and seemingly will be the more popular choice. Neither has elite offensive upside, while both derive their fantasy appeal from rebounds and defense. Simply, why not take the lower-rostered player? Omoruyi hasn't scored in double-digits in four straight while Mag has, and Mag has a higher usage rate of late. It's not a must-target game or matchup, but Rutgers should still score 70+ points, and Mag has shown the more stable floor of late, with both options coming with flashes of upside.

Baba Miller, F, Florida State ($6,000)

Miller's usage rate isn't elite, but he's averaging the third most minutes in the 'Noles rotation over the last five games, and he's flashed some upside with 34.0 DKP against Virginia Tech and a 24.25 DKP floor over his last three. He doesn't have bulk, but he's got length at 6-foot-11, potentially creating a matchup problem for the Hurricanes. Florida State is an underdog here, but its 75.5 point implied total is the fifth-highest of the 16 teams featured Wednesday. He makes for a fair buy-in as such.

Bargain Options

Aaron Bradshaw, F, Kentucky ($4,700)

We know we're not using Bradshaw in cash situations, but for GPPs, this is the play Wednesday for potential. He's priced $2,000 lower than his peak, and for good reason, as the form is borderline terrible. Bradshaw managed to commit four fouls in six minutes over the weekend. But if we look at his prior game against Missouri, we can establish a bit of a floor, as he earned 18.5 DKP over 30 minutes despite three fouls. That works just fine at this price, but we're seeking a big breakout. Missisippi State is elite defensively, ranking ninth in efficiency. The Rebels also have ample length and bulk in their frontcourt. Kentucky can go small and try to space them out, but ultimately, the are going to need Bradshaw on the floor for rebounding at a minimum.

Jalen Reed, F, LSU ($4,600)

Reed has been worth at least 16 DKP in two of his last three since returning from injury, but the price point is sliding to a season-low. Prior to a one-game absence due to illness, he earned 20+ DKP in eight of 12. We should get 20 minutes here safely, the game comes with a tight spread and LSU should flirt with 75 points. At this price point, there's minimal risk and a 5x potential.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.